IIT Delhi’s Continuing Education Programme (CEP) has announced the 8th batch of its Advanced Certificate Programme in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Deep Learning (DL). This new course is designed specifically for graduate and postgraduate students who want to gain knowledge of these in-demand skills. The course is open for admission and is scheduled to start on the 26th of July 2026 and conclude on the 22nd of January 2027.

This course is beneficial for anyone wanting to switch careers or upskill in AI, ML, and DL, which are in-demand skills. Importantly, as technology advances rapidly in data science, computer vision, NLP, and AI-driven systems, understanding and implementing ML/DL has become essential. Here’s everything you need to know about this course mentioned:

What does the course offer?

The Advanced Certificate Programme in AI, ML, and DL offers an in-depth study of machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL), structured for learners without prior experience.

The curriculum begins with foundational elements, including Python programming, data analytics, and applied mathematics; then progresses to core ML/DL modules; and concludes with real-world applications across diverse domains.

IIT Delhi, in its course overview, has mentioned that this program goes beyond surface-level application to reveal the underlying functionality of these technologies, moving learners past treating ML/DL as a ‘black box.’

What is the duration of this course?

The program will begin on 26th of July 2026 and will conclude on 22nd January 2027. It will conduct sessions on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM (IST), offering 80 hours of live online learning.

It includes 20–30 hours of assignments, a 20-hour capstone project, optional campus immersion, RAG and Agentic AI modules, and evaluation through exams, projects, quizzes, and attendance.

What is the eligibility of this course?

The eligibility for this course is that the individual should be a graduate or postgraduate in B.Tech/M.Tech/ME/BE/BIT/MIT/BCA/MCA/MCM Science Technology or BSc/MSc/BS/MS in Maths, Statistics, Electronics, Physics, Computer Sciences, AI, or DS.

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What is the fee for this program?

The fees for this certification is Rs. 1,95,000 plus 18 percent GST.