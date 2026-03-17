Instagram will stop supporting end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) direct messages from May 8, 2026. This means Direct Messages (DM) on the platform will no longer have the extra privacy protection that encryption provided. End-to-end encryption allows only the sender and the receiver to read messages, and even the platform cannot see them. Once the feature is removed, Instagram messages will return to the normal messaging system used by the app.

Internet users are reacting strongly after Instagram announced it will stop supporting end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) chats.

🚨Meta will remove the end to end encryption from Instagram DMs starting May 8, 2026



If you care about privacy, Don't use Instagram DMs. pic.twitter.com/VoQYRfnHsj — Rock (@Rock4754) March 14, 2026

Meta is ending end-to-end encryption for Instagram DMs after May 8, 2026.



Official reason: almost nobody used it and they need to scan for child safety.



WhatsApp still has E2EE, for now. pic.twitter.com/VmoiHM5xUn — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) March 14, 2026

Is this the first time a major service has REMOVED end-to-end encryption instead of adding it? https://t.co/RjY6CsK7ic — tuxsudo (@tuxpizza) March 13, 2026

Why is Instagram removing encryption?

The company has not given one clear reason for the decision. According to reports, the encrypted chat feature was not widely used by Instagram users. Because only a small number of people enabled it, the company has decided to remove the feature completely.

Another reason could be pressure from governments and safety groups. Some authorities believe strong encryption makes it harder to detect illegal activities or harmful content online. By removing encrypted chats, Meta’s Instagram may be able to monitor messages more easily to improve safety on the platform.

What happens to existing encrypted chats?

Instagram has started informing users who currently use encrypted chats about the upcoming change. The company has advised them to download any important media files or chat history before May 8 if they want to keep it.

After this date, the encrypted chats will automatically switch back to normal Instagram messaging. This means the conversations will no longer be protected by end-to-end encryption.

Will your messages be less secure?

Instagram says it will continue to protect user data and keep the platform safe. However, without end-to-end encryption, messages may technically be easier to access if the company needs to review them or if authorities request data. In encrypted systems, only the people in the conversation have the keys to read the messages.

Other options for private messaging

Users who want stronger privacy may prefer messaging apps that still offer end-to-end encryption. Services like WhatsApp and Signal provide encrypted chats by default.

These messaging platforms are generally considered better for private or sensitive conversations.

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Overall, Instagram’s decision to remove encrypted messaging highlights the ongoing balance between user privacy, online safety, and government regulations.