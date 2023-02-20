I’d have just passed out and died without ever knowing if not for my Apple watch: Redditor who survived severe internal bleeding

Apple devices have become lifesavers, with numerous stories of iPhones or Apple Watches saving lives. In one such story, an Apple Watch saved its owner from dying due to profuse internal bleeding. A Redditor, who goes by the name “digitalmofo,” posted about his/her experience on the platform on Thursday in a post titled, “Well, my Apple Watch 7 just saved my life.”

According to the post, the Redditor had put his Apple Watch on DND mode for work. After lunch, he/she felt uneasy and thus, decided to take a nap. “After the nap, I checked my notifications and had at least 10 that my pulse was racing. I called out the rest of the day and tried to lie around, but it didn’t stop, so I scheduled a quick video call with my doctor. My doctor had me check my pulse rates and oxygen levels, and then went ahead and called 911 for me.”

The Redditor was taken to the hospital for severe internal bleeding with “little over 3 g/dL hemoglobin” compared to the normal level of about 15. The emergency services initially said it was a heart attack, but it turned out to be gastrointestinal bleeding. The patient was brought in for a transfusion just in time. “So bless the nurses, doctors, the people who gave blood, and everybody who helped work on me, but I would have just passed out and died without ever knowing if not for my Apple Watch.”

This isn’t the first time that an Apple device has saved someone’s life. Just last month, we read about a woman named Elaine Thompson from Gateshead, England, who received alerts on her Apple Watch for irregular heartbeats. Upon seeing a cardiologist, she was given a heart monitor for a week, which revealed that her heart went flatline for 19 seconds. She was diagnosed with a heart block. “When I woke up one day, there was a red alert. It advised me to see a doctor, so I did and showed them the results the watch had recorded,” she told The Independent.