India’s technology companies will need to reskill millions of employees if they want to remain competitive in the artificial intelligence era, IBM India and South Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel has said. The warning comes as AI rapidly changes the way software, coding and business operations are handled across industries.

Speaking to Reuters about India’s growing AI ambitions, Patel said the country has a major advantage because of its young population and large workforce. More than half of India’s 1.4 billion population is under the age of 30, creating what he described as a strong opportunity for India to become a global AI talent hub.

AI is changing traditional IT jobs:

The rise of generative AI and automation is already reshaping the IT services industry. Many routine coding and back-office tasks are increasingly being handled by AI systems, forcing companies to rethink hiring and workforce strategies. Experts believe traditional entry-level IT roles may decline while demand for specialised skills such as AI engineering, cybersecurity and data science will continue to rise.

Patel noted that only around 30 per cent of India’s current workforce is considered AI literate. He said that if the country can raise this figure significantly by 2030, India could become the “skill capital” of the world in artificial intelligence.

IBM’s training plans:

IBM has announced plans to provide skill training to nearly five million Indians in areas such as AI, cybersecurity and quantum computing by 2030. The company is also working with government bodies and academic institutions to improve AI-focused education and training programmes.

According to reports, many global companies operating in India are now prioritising practical AI skills over traditional academic qualifications. Human resource leaders have also raised concerns over a widening skill gap in the technology industry.

IBM is also expanding operations beyond traditional technology hubs. The company has increased its presence in tier-two cities such as Kochi and Lucknow to access a broader talent pool.

Industry experts say India’s future in AI will depend not only on technology investments but also on how quickly companies, educational institutions and policymakers can prepare workers for changing job requirements in the coming years.