IBM develops tools for getting rid of data silos

Businesses today are trying to become more data-driven than ever as they navigate the unexpected in the face of supply chain disruptions, labour and skills shortages and regulatory changes. “But to truly be data-driven, organisations need to be able to provide their different teams with more comprehensive access to analytics tools and a more complete picture of their business data, without jeopardising their compliance, security or privacy programmes,” says Dinesh Nirmal, general manager of data, AI and automation, IBM.

Big Blue has come up with a unique solution to break down data silos and streamline planning and analytics. “IBM Business Analytics Enterprise offers a way to bring together analytics tools in a single view, regardless of which vendor it comes from or where the data resides,” Nirmal explains. Basically, the new software is a suite of business intelligence planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting, and dashboard capabilities that provides users with a robust view of data sources across their entire business.

According to an August 2022 Forrester report, advanced insights-driven organisations are 1.6x more likely to report using data, analytics, and insights to create experiences, products, and services that differentiate them within the market when compared to beginners. However, companies are currently facing a highly dynamic operating environment where they must navigate unpredictable events such as supply chain disruptions, labour and skills shortages, evolving regulations, and more.

The complexity of storing data across disparate silos can make this more challenging as teams collaborate across different analytics and business intelligence tools. To become data-driven, businesses can differentiate themselves by creating an enterprise-wide strategy that enables them to bring together their tools and put insights into the hands of decision makers.

IBM Business Analytics Enterprise is designed to help break down silos so that the right teams can get the right data at the right time. For instance, an organisation’s sales, HR, and operations teams each require access to data and insights from different business intelligence and planning tools for their specific needs, such as optimising sales goals, building workforce forecasts, or predicting operational capacity. But when it’s necessary to share data and reporting across departments, complexities can arise because those teams are using multiple solutions. This can result in duplicate content across applications, which can threaten data consistency and quality. IBM Business Analytics Enterprise helps enterprise data be more easily shared, while remaining protected and avoiding data duplication by giving users across departments a single point of entry to view the data they need.

