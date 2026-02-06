IBM CEO Arvind Krishna in an interview with Bloomberg told about which jobs are most vulnerable to artificial intelligence and what workers might need to do to stay relevant in an evolving economy.

According to Arvind Krishna, call centre positions are among the roles most prone to automation. He stated that as much as half of such jobs could disappear over time as AI systems become more capable of handling routine customer interactions.

Alongside these, internal support functions especially within IT and HR helpdesk are also at risk. These are jobs often defined by repetitive tasks and predictable workflows, the very functions modern AI excels at.

He said “The call centre jobs, I could easily see 50% of them going away over time.”

These roles could be fully automated in the near future:

Arvind Krishna also said roles centred around repetitive document processing, such as matching records in accounts payable and receivable, suggesting many of these tasks could be entirely automated in the months and years ahead.

But the IBM chief was quick to highlight that this transition is more than a technological shift it’s a social one. He emphasised that corporations and governments have a responsibility to invest in upskilling and reskilling so workers displaced by automation can find their footing in new roles.

Arvind Krishna pointed to areas like “research and development” as growth zones, noting that IBM has increased hiring in advanced domains even as routine jobs are streamlined.

He said “So there is going to be much more hiring in those areas that are much more productive (like R&D).” While acknowledging the job displacement that’s coming, he said, “the net increase (of Jobs) more than offsets the job displacement.”

His comments reflect a broader industry trend: while AI can displace certain functions, it also creates demand for roles requiring creativity, complex problem-solving, and strategic thinking.

This conversation from the head of one of the world’s most influential tech companies shows a pivotal moment in the labour market.

Work that defines humans is shifting:

As AI continues to evolve, the work that defines humans is shifting. For workers whose jobs are easily fit into algorithms, the message is clear adapt or be left behind. Yet for those willing to opt for lifelong learning and deep skill development, a new horizon of opportunity awaits.