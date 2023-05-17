‘I will say what I want’: Know real reason why Elon Musk is done with ‘work-from-home bullshit’

Elon Musk is a complex and controversial figure. He is brilliant and visionary, but he is also known for his erratic behaviour and tendency to make outlandish claims. In the recent most episode, he has called work form home “morally wrong” and “bullshit.”

Musk in an interview given to CNBC’s David Faber called himself a big believer of idea that “people are more productive when they’re in person” and even argued that it was unfair to those workers who can’t work remotely.

Musk expressed his opinion on the concept of working from home, drawing a comparison to Marie Antoinette quote, “Let them eat cake.” He believed that the idea of remote work goes beyond mere productivity concerns and considered it morally questionable. Musk called tech workers as the “laptop classes living in la-la-land” and criticised them for working from home while expecting service workers to physically attend their workplaces.

“People should get off the goddamn moral high horse with the work-from-home bulls***,” he commented on the remote work culture adding that those wanting to work at Tesla, SpaceX or Twitter will have to come to office daily.

Defending his erratic statements that come like almost every minute on Twitter, Musk said that he will say what he wants even if it costs him losing money. He was asked why he tweets conspiracy theories and give statements that have been accused of being racist. After a long and awkward pause, Musk replied – “I’ll say what I what to say, and if the consequences are losing money, so be it.”

Over the years, his social media posts have been a constant source of trouble for him. The tweet he shared in 2018, expressing his intention to take his company private, resulted in a hefty $40 million fine imposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and led to him being removed from his position as the chairman of Tesla. Presently, he operates under a consent decree with the SEC, which mandates that a legal professional must review and approve his tweets related to Tesla prior to their publication