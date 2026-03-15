Apple CEO Tim Cook recently revealed a significant piece of guidance he received from Steve Jobs, Apple’s co-founder, which reshaped how he managed Apple after Jobs resigned from the company in 2011.

Before handing over leadership, Jobs told Cook, “Do not attempt to be like me.” Instead, he wanted Cook to use his judgment to make the best decisions for Apple, a principle that has guided Cook as Apple’s CEO.

“Just Do The Right Thing”

Cook stated that Jobs provided him with one very straightforward instruction: Never ask yourself, “What would Steve do?” Instead, just do what you think is right. In essence, this advice “relieved a tremendous amount of pressure” on Cook because, as a highly visible and highly regarded leader, he was under immense pressure from people who expected him to run Apple just like Jobs had done.

Jobs wanted Cook to establish his own leadership identity; to make his decisions based on his own thinking and judgment.

Learning from Example Companies

Jobs gave an example of how The Walt Disney Company operates after its founder Walt Disney died; some of the executives would sometimes attempt to determine how Walt Disney would have reacted in a specific situation. Jobs felt that this method of thinking can slow down decision-making at an organization and he did not want Apple to have that same issue; therefore, he would encourage Cook to concentrate on the present and to make decisions based (on what was happening at the time) of the situation.

Cook’s Start at Apple

Cook joined Apple in 1998 and rose through the ranks to become the Chief Operating Officer. During his time there, he worked very closely with Jobs and was one of the main drivers behind managing a worldwide corporation like Apple.

In August 2011, when Jobs could no longer serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) due to health problems, Jobs identified Cook as being the best successor to carry on his legacy. Jobs passed away later that year and Cook was officially promoted to the position of CEO.

Leading Apple Forward

12 years later after being named CEO, Tim Cook can still feel the impact of the advice Steve Jobs gave him all of those years ago and credits that guidance as having substantially contributed to his confidence as the leader of Apple.

Instead of trying to copy the past, Cook focuses on moving the company forward. Under his leadership, Apple has continued to grow and remains one of the most influential technology companies in the world.