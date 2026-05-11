Samsung recently introduced the Samsung Galaxy A37 in India alongside the higher-end Samsung Galaxy A57 as part of its 2026 Galaxy A-series range. While the Galaxy A57 targets users looking for a more premium experience, the Galaxy A37 is aimed at buyers who want many of the same features and design elements at a comparatively lower price point.

The Galaxy A37 is clearly focusing more on reliability with this device rather than reinvention. The phone looks premium, lasts longer, and delivers where it matters most, but in a segment that is evolving rapidly, playing safe may not be enough anymore.

At a starting price of around Rs. 45,999 (8GB + 128GB) in India, the Galaxy A37 sits in a crowded space where performance and value are increasingly important. So, I have tried to answer the most significant question: Does Samsung’s focus on consistency and refinement still hold up in 2026, or is the competition finally catching up?

Galaxy A37 Design: Premium aesthetics

The Galaxy A37 continues Samsung’s design unification strategy, borrowing heavily from its flagship S-series lineup. The result is a device that feels far more premium than its price tag suggests. The new frosted glass raised camera housing feels premium; other than that, the glossy rear panel gives it a refined look, although the finish is prone to fingerprints, especially on darker variants.

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What truly stands out this year is durability. Samsung has upgraded the device to an IP68 rating, making it more resistant to water and dust, something still uncommon in this segment. Combined with Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on both sides, the A37 feels sturdy enough for everyday use.

Galaxy A37 Display: Classic Samsung AMOLED panel

Samsung rarely misses when it comes to displays, and the A37 is no exception. The 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers vibrant colours, deep contrast, and smooth scrolling. The blacks in HDR videos are also quite deep, which was pretty evident when I watched a season of Game of Thrones.

While it may not have headline-grabbing brightness numbers, real-world brightness is what really matters. Importantly, the panel remains comfortably visible outdoors under harsh sunlight and offers a consistently immersive viewing experience.

Simply put, this is a display that prioritises reliability over marketing gimmicks and it impresses.

Galaxy A37 Performance: Good enough, but not segment-best

Under the hood, the Galaxy A37 runs on the Exynos 1480 chipset paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. On paper, this sounds like an upgrade, but in reality, performance feels adequate enough for daily driving, but not impressive.

Day-to-day tasks like app switching, scrolling, and multitasking are handled smoothly for the most part. However, occasional stutters and minor lag remind you that this isn’t a performance-focused device.

During my gaming sessions of BGMI and Call of Duty, I noticed that gaming is stable with consistent frame rates.

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Galaxy A37 Cameras: Reliable

Samsung sticks to a familiar triple-camera setup for the A37, which includes a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro lens. Along with a 12MP front camera.

The main camera does the heavy lifting, producing detailed images with good dynamic range and vibrant colours in well-lit conditions. Even when I challenged the cameras under harsh sunlight and during low-lighting scenarios, the photos turned out to be decent. This is all thanks to the improved image processing.

However, the elephant in the room is the fact that the supporting sensors feel less impressive. The ultra-wide sometimes produced grainy images in low light conditions, and the macro lens is too old for a mid-range device in 2026. Both of these things are something we’ve seen across A-series devices for some time now.

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Galaxy A37 Software: Long-term value

One of the Galaxy A37’s strongest selling points is its software experience. Running One UI 8.5 on Android 16, the interface is polished, intuitive, and feature-rich.

More importantly, Samsung promises up to six years of software updates, which significantly enhances the phone’s long-term value, an area where it outshines many competitors like Vivo and Motorola.

Galaxy A37 Battery: Larger and more efficient

Battery life is another area where the A37 delivers comfortably. The 5,000mAh battery comfortably lasted me a full day on moderate to heavy usage, making it a dependable companion for daily tasks. Even when I watched 2-3 hours of YouTube videos, took some calls and played Call of Duty, the phone had juice left.

The A37 comes with 45W fast charging support, and charging the device is relatively quick, though not segment-leading. Also, with no charger in the box,

Galaxy A37 Verdict: Reliable, but faces stiff competition

The Galaxy A37 is a classic Samsung mid-range phone, and it gets the basics right. You get a great AMOLED display, dependable battery life, decent cameras, and one of the best software support cycles in the segment.

However, the lack of a significant performance upgrade and its relatively high pricing make it harder to recommend against some of its competitors. When alternatives offer better raw power at similar or lower prices, the A37’s “safe” approach begins to feel underpowered.

For users already using Samsung’s ecosystem or those prioritising long-term reliability over performance, the Galaxy A37 remains a sensible choice. But for everyone else, this is a phone that asks an important question: Is Samsung’s consistency and refinement strategy enough in 2026?