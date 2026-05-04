I’ve been using the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro for the past couple of weeks, and these might be the most complete pair of premium earbuds Samsung has released yet. Priced at Rs 22,999, the Buds 4 Pro goes up against the AirPods Pro, promising great audio without the shenanigans of health tracking and everything else that’s unnecessary in a wearable. It does what it advertises – be a great pair of earbuds.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: Why they look different

As someone who has been dailying the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for the past four years, the Buds 4 Pro feels different, and noticeably better. I like the new design, especially the short stem that adds to the convenience, while scoring high on aesthetics. The case remains identically compact with a transparent lid, which, while it looks nice, continues to be prone to scratches.

They’re pretty light (just 5.1g per bud), and the silicone tips give an excellent seal. I wore them for hours during walks, long work calls, and music sessions, and they never felt uncomfortable. The swipe and pinch gestures work effectively.

What about the audio quality?

While most of us care for a bass-centric approach to music, there are some (like me) who care for a well-balanced soundstage. As standard, the Buds 4 Pro delivers a balanced soundstage – strong mids, detailed lows and clean highs. Across the range, the Buds 4 Pro sounds solid. Whether you tune it for bass or tweak it for vocals, the earbuds deliver satisfaction. For example, Dhurandhar’s pop, rock and romantic soundtracks are rendered in a satisfactory way. With a Samsung phone, you also get access to 360 Audio, thereby making the surround sound effect more fun. The Galaxy Wearable app allows more options to tweak the audio according to individual taste.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro

While Apple’s AirPods Pro continues to wow us with its solid noise cancellation performance, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro isn’t far behind. The Adaptive ANC is impressive, cutting down office chatter, traffic noise, and metro rumble quite effectively. High-frequency sounds still seep in, but it’s more than good enough for daily use.

Call quality is clear too, thanks to the six microphones, capturing voice in a natural-sounding manner.

I also found the battery life to be solid. I was easily getting up to 6 hours with transparency on, and the case gives me two rounds of top-ups. Features like Conversation Detection, head gestures, and siren alerts are useful additions, although most of these rely on your personal preference.

Verdict: Should you buy it?

It is easy to like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, especially if you care about how your TWS earbuds sound. The Buds 4 Pro’s sound signature is among the best in the business, and the addition of strong ANC and good battery life makes it far easier to live with. Limiting certain perks to Samsung smartphones only might make many consumers look elsewhere, but in an age where ecosystem fencing is the new norm, this seems like a small price to pay. The lack of health tracking features might also raise concerns.

At its core, though, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is a pleasurable pair of TWS earbuds to use, and we highly recommend you give it a try before investing in any other premium earbuds.