Ever since my young teenage days, proving your identity in India has always meant carrying a folder, or at least a few folded photocopies of your Aadhaar card. My wallet has always carried a duplicate copy of the physical Aadhaar card, and my backpack has had a photocopy or two of the fully detailed Aadhaar profile. Hence, when the UIDAI introduced the new Aadhaar app earlier in 2026, I was enthralled. It promised a paperless Aadhaar verification system, which, in a digital age, feels like relief.

But is it reliable? Can I use the new Aadhaar app to fulfill my dreams of going wallet-free for a couple of days? I gave the idea 10 days – 10 crucial days where I would need my documents the most this year.

The rule I had set up for myself was simple — no physical Aadhaar, no photocopies. Just the app. UPI for payment, Aadhaar app for verification, DigiLocker for other IDs.

First stop: KYC at the bank

The first real test came at my State Bank of India branch, where I requested a routine KYC update for my savings account. Traditionally, this would involve submitting a self-attested Aadhaar copy, filling out forms, and waiting for manual verification.

While the waiting and filling out forms were still there, I offered the Aadhaar app for verification. The staff paused initially and then leaned in. After a quick back-and-forth, they agreed to try the QR-based verification. Within minutes, my details were fetched and confirmed – no paper, no signatures, no waiting. Thank you, SBI, for embracing technology.

Courier pickup ID verification

Courier services in India often require ID proof for high-value deliveries and shipments. During my experimental week, a courier had dropped in, and I presented the Aadhaar app instead of a photocopy. The staff member glanced at the screen, unsure what to do next. “Is this a screenshot?,” he asked. After a brief explanation, he asked to check the name and the photo, since he did not have a QR verification device on him. I tapped the QR code and showed him the partially concealed version, showing only my photo, my DOB, and the last 4 digits of my Aadhaar number. He took a photo of the partially concealed version for ID verification and handed over the package.

Slight hesitation on using the new tech, but the process kept my Aadhaar data safe.

Late-night traffic police ID checking

The most unpredictable moment came late at night, when a routine traffic check turned into an unexpected test of my all-digital identity verification. After I was pulled over at a checkpoint, I was asked for ID, and I handed over my phone, with the Aadhaap app open. The officer examined the screen, checked the partially concealed version of the Aadhaar details, and nodded. He also asked to see a copy of the driving license and vehicle RC, both of which were available on my DigiLocker app. The verification was successful, and I was cleared to go.

eSIM to physical SIM swap: Does Aadhaar app work here?

Telecom services are among the biggest users of Aadhaar-based KYC, and hence, swapping an eSIM to a physical SIM felt like a natural test case. For testing the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, I had to port my eSIM from my iPhone Air into a physical card (it’s more convenient for switching headsets). Hence, I was at a Reliance Jio store, where the process began as usual — form filling, number verification—until it came to identity proof.

The staff initially hesitated, asking for a physical copy, but quickly agreed to verify the details via the Aadhaar app. The Jio Store had no ID scanner, but the personnel took a photo of the concealed Aadhaar for the process to continue. The details were verified almost instantly, and the request was processed without a single sheet of paper. No photocopies, signatures or manual uploads!

Conclusion: Can you ditch photocopies?

With just 10 days of total reliance, the answer is a resounding ‘yes’. However, my short experiment did not expose the app to all kinds of tricky scenarios where there’s a need for Aadhaar verification in its physical form (for example, checking into a hotel, or checking into airline baggage).

However, for most generic scenarios, the Aadhaar app can handle the verification requests easily, especially as the system warms up to the concept of digital verification. In some cases, it’s faster and more secure than the old system, without risking the loss of a physical Aadhaar card and its data in the real world. There’s still the need for rapid infrastructure upgrades that verify Aadhaar details via QR code to make this system a safe and quick one.

Hence, for now, you can rely on the app for most things, but it would be a safe bet to have the physical card handy while travelling, or for the days involving heavy verification and paperwork. The app, though, works flawlessly.