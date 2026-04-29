Instant cameras have not gone out of fashion in the digital age, which is why Fujifilm releases an updated range of its quirky yet cute retro cameras every year. This time, the Fujifilm Instax 13 Mini steps in as the most accessible model for enthusiasts seeking the old-world charm of printed photography, with a few upgrades to draw today’s Gen-Z. No, there’s no digital phone with Bluetooth or any of the modern fancy tech bits sitting inside the fluffy camera case. All this camera wants to do is encourage taking selfies.

The price is reasonable, too. For Rs 8,499, the Instax Mini 13 offers the fun of clicking your photo the old-fashioned way and getting a printed photo in approximately 90 seconds! Those photos hold value, both sentimentally and quite literally, with one reel allowing 10 prints costing Rs 699. But hey, fun does cost something, right?

However, you don’t buy an Instax Mini 13 for value. You buy it to have fun and create lasting memories with photos that can be felt.

What’s new in the Fujifilm Instax 13 Mini

The Instax 13 Mini is not revolutionary. It builds on the success of its predecessor, the Mini 12, with one key addition: a built-in self-timer. This small upgrade, combined with its charming design, makes it an incredibly approachable gateway into instant photography.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 13

The camera has a soft, pillowy, almost toy-like body that’s oddly comforting to hold. It comes in fun pastel shades or classic white. At 327 grams (without batteries), it’s a bit bulky for most pockets, but the included wrist strap with a cute Instax logo charm helps. The charm even doubles as a handy wedge to prop the camera up for group shots – a clever little touch.

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Using the Mini 13 is delightfully simple. There’s one big shutter button and a lens ring that lets you switch between normal mode (anything beyond about 20 inches) and Close-Up mode (12–20 inches or 30–50 cm). A small curved mirror on the front helps with selfies, and the new self-timer offers both 2-second and 10-second options.

The 10-second timer is well-suited for group shots where everyone wants to squeeze in, while the shorter one reduces blur on handheld selfies.

What I loved most was the automatic exposure and flash control. The camera intelligently adjusts shutter speed and flash brightness based on ambient light, so you rarely end up with overly washed-out or too-dark shots.

The flash fires every time, which helps in most indoor or backlit situations. Colours on photos taken with the Instax Mini 13 film have that signature vibrant, slightly dreamy quality — skin tones look flattering, and scenes pop with a nostalgic warmth that digital filters try (and often fail) to replicate. Pictures may appear washed out

Of course, instant film photography comes with its charming imperfections, too. There’s no screen to preview your shot, and the optical viewfinder has a slight parallax issue, meaning what you see isn’t always exactly what you get, especially at closer distances. It’s also very easy to accidentally twist the lens into Close-Up mode as there’s no indicator for lens mode change, thus leading to the occasional blurry disappointment.

And yes, every mistimed or poorly framed shot costs you a precious piece of film. This was something I had to endure while putting the camera on party photography duties. The reels are expensive.

Battery life, however, is solid. I managed to use the two AA batteries to deliver approximately 90 shots, or about 9 film packs. That should be plenty for a party, vacation, or weekend getaway. Having a set of rechargeable batteries could help keep the investment in batteries low.

Where the Mini 13 shines brightest is in its emotional value. During my testing, I took it to a casual get-together with friends. I passed the camera around, laughed at the silly faces, and ended the evening with a table covered in retro prints. The group loved the Instax Mini 13 for its timer functionality, which allowed for group photos. Most importantly, they adored how the instant printable photos captured the mood of the party. Some of them stuck them up on the fridge, while others reserved it for their personal collectables, writing little notes on the white borders. The cutesy design was also the subject of curiosity, with many posing with the camera as a prop! When was the last time you saw that happen with your iPhone!

Fujifilm, however, knows that some of you would love to share these as mementos on your Instagram. Hence, it lets you create digital copies of your physical prints with the Instax UP! app. Available as a free download, it uses your phone camera to create a high-quality scan of the printed image and add digital borders, trying to replicate the physical copy. What I observed was that it works well if you have a high-end phone (like an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra) with great digital camera processing abilities.

Verdict

Fujifilm Instax Mini 13

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 is not the most advanced instant camera on the market, and it isn’t trying to pretend to be. The camera is designed to simply take photos and print them out without bothering about modern digital complexities. In a world of megapixels, AI upscaling and multi-HDR algorithms, the Instax Mini 13 is a love letter to old-school photography. Just click and see it on paper.

Compared to other instant camera models, it draws lines in its simplicity and affordability. The cost of each photo is on the higher side, and for those who love to click, they should be ready to shell out Rs 699 for a set of 10 photos only. The viewfinder parallax issue could be another irritant that Fujifilm needs to address.

But the Instax Mini 13 isn’t trying to be a professional imaging tool. It is supposed to be fun for recording memories, and it’s good at doing that.

Hence, if you’re looking for your first instant camera or want something lightweight and fun for parties, travel, or gifting memories, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 13 is a good and fun choice.