Have you seen a small update to your Google Chrome web browser? On its top right corner sits a small button that exclaims – ‘Ask Gemini’. Have you tried it? I did, and it changed the way I go about my workflow.

As a journalist, inducting AI into my workflow has always been a tough one. While many believe that making the AI write news reports and articles is the only way ahead, it’s a lot trickier. AI can’t think as I do, and neither can it write as I do. In fact, AI is quite dumb in that way.

AI, however, is good at going through information that already exists online. This makes it a smart encyclopedia to refer to for research and quick information reference. Having a smart encyclopedia in one of your browser tabs is incredible. Having one sitting on every tab is genius.

Google’s decision to integrate Gemini into Chrome came in response to OpenAI and Perplexity releasing their own web browsers with their AI bots integrated into the main UI. It was a late move, but it made a notable difference to the browsing experience, especially when you see the actual perk – Gemini is the most well-informed AI bot of the lot.

Hence, I decided to give ‘Ask Gemini’ a try, using it as my only source for all things AI for 10 days straight (except for image generation, where I prefer ChatGPT for my illustrations). Could this be a revolutionary upgrade that I have been yearning for?

10 days with ‘Ask Gemini’: How it fits in my workflow

When researching, my Chrome browser looks like a mess of multiple tabs for all the queries coming in at once. All these tabs need to stay open until my story is finalised for publishing, since I always need the reference to the research material. Maybe a different chain of thought leads me to phrase an entire section differently, or there’s a need for the stats and data to stay for verification.

Normally, using an AI to help synthesise research requires a tedious dance: copy text from tab A, paste into a separate AI window, copy from tab B, repeat, and hope you don’t hit a token limit.

This Gemini-powered Chrome Side Panel completely changes this workflow because it does what Chrome never did ever – it inherently understands context.

For instance, I opened seven different research and news pages for my article on the latest updates related to AI the previous week. I asked Gemini to consolidate it all and present the updates as bullet points for a clearer understanding. Instead of throwing an error or requiring manual copy-pasting, Gemini treated my open browser session as its immediate memory window. It instantly mapped out a beautifully formatted list highlighting the pointers that could justify my weekly AI roundup. It made my job a lot easier.

The Chrome assistant I always needed

‘Ask Gemini’ is essentially Gemini sitting by your side while you keep at your work all day. Hence, you have a smart assistant always by your side to assist you in everyday tasks.

Other than the ‘sticky notes’ functionality for quick jot-downs, Ask Gemini let me compose it all nicely in well-worded bullet points and could even generate an illustration to explain it better. Be it quick references to the meaning of words or phrases, or a simple translation of a Russian article into English, ‘Ask Gemini’ has always been very helpful.

And since context is where ‘Ask Gemini’ excels, it has acted as a mentor for any subject topic I have been exploring. For example, when I needed more clarity on “Microsoft Scout and everything just like it in the market”, the assistant quickly understood what I was referencing and gave me useful results to work with.

Then there’s its usefulness as a shopping assistant – Ask Gemini gave me all the links to a Hot Wheels die-cast toy I was searching for. It did the same when I was looking for a particular novel and suggested some online stores that might have it in stock.

Summaries are a crucial tool for a journalist, and ‘Ask Gemini’ does it well. Because it hooks directly into your local hardware, simpler tasks like translating or summarising a single page feel instantaneous. On my laptop, it offloads basic text summaries to a local model, bypassing the cloud entirely. For a journalist on a deadline, saving those 30-second intervals of copying and pasting adds up to real, tangible sanity.

Where did ‘Ask Gemini’ falter

For the most part, ‘Ask Gemini’ delivered as expected in my workflow, considering it is essentially Gemini on a shortcut button. Hence, I could do everything with it that the regular Gemini allowed me to. What I couldn’t do, however, was any of the Agentic AI stuff – I had to refer to Google Gems for it.

And then there’s the matter of privacy. While having Gemini always on alert is a luxury, it also leads to head-scratching concerns when I need to access my net banking services or deal with my sensitive documents on Google Drive. Google says you can hide the ‘Ask Gemini’ button on the browser, but so far, there’s no way to turn it off. There’s no ‘ON/OFF’ button. Hence, the privacy concerns remain.

Our verdict

On Day 11, I intentionally left the Gemini side panel closed for the morning. By noon, I felt the friction. I missed being able to highlight a bizarrely phrased sentence and instantly ask the sidebar to explain it. I missed the effortless multi-tab summarisation. I think I will have ‘Ask Gemini’ always on my side.