HP’s Victus 16, Omen Transcend 16, Omen 16 laptops bring high-end gaming on a budget; price starts at Rs 59,999

HP has launched a trio of affordable gaming laptops in India under its Omen and Victus range. The laptops are called the Victus 16, Omen Transcend 16, and Omen 16 (2023 edition). As you can probably tell, the Victus 16 is a “mainstream” gaming laptop built for masses while the Transcend 16 is a new entrant from the brand offering a mix of high-end hardware and sleek design at more affordable prices. The Omen Transcend 16 price in India starts at Rs 1,59,999, Omen 16 starts at Rs 1,04,999 and Victus 16 at Rs 59,999.

HP has also launched the HyperX 27-inch QHD monitor with 165Hz refresh rate at a starting price of Rs 30,990 and HyperX Cloud II Core wireless gaming headset for Rs 9,190.

HP OMEN Transcend 16

The Omen Transcend 16 is being billed as HP’s thinnest and lightest gaming laptop. It has a magnesium frame and weighs at under 2.1kg. The Transcend has a 16-inch 16:10 IPS display with WQXGA (2560x1600p) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate (7ms response time). The panel can top 400nits and covers 100 percent sRGB, HP says.

Under the hood, you get Intel’s 13th Gen Core i7-13700HX processor (up to 5.0GHz with boost/16-cores/24-threads) paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 16GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD. Connectivity options include 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signalling rate (PD/DisplayPort), 1x USB Type-A (charge), 2x USB Type-A, 1x RJ-45, audio combo jack, 1x AC smart pin, and HDMI 2.1 in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Transcend 16 has a 1080p IR webcam and dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. It features a full-size keyboard with per key RGB backliting. Powering the package is a 97Wh battery. Fast charging is available.

HP OMEN 16 2023

The Omen 16 refresh for 2023 is the most powerful version of the device, HP says. It has a 16.1-inch 16:10 IPS display with 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate (7ms response time). The panel can top 300nits and covers 100 percent sRGB.

Under the hood, you get Intel’s 13th Gen Core i7-13700HX processor (up to 5.0GHz with boost/16-cores/24-threads) paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4080 graphics, 32GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD. Connectivity options include 1x USB Type-C 5Gbps signalling rate (PD/DisplayPort), 1x USB Type-A (charge), 2x USB Type-A, 1x RJ-45, audio combo jack, 1x AC smart pin, and HDMI 2.1 in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The 2023 Omen 16 refresh also has a 1080p IR webcam and dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. It features a full-size keyboard with 4-zone RGB backliting. Powering the package is an 83Wh battery. Fast charging is available. The laptop weighs 2.32kg.

HP Victus 16

The Victus 16 is designed to deliver high-performance at a mainstream price, HP says. It has a 16.1-inch 16:10 IPS display with 1080p resolution and 165Hz refresh rate (7ms response time) same as the Omen 16. The panel can top 300nits and covers 100 percent sRGB.

Under the hood, you get Intel’s 13th Gen Core i5-13500H processor (up to 4.7GHz with boost/12-cores/16-threads) paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, up to 32GB of DDR4-4800MHz RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD. Connectivity options include 1x USB Type-C 5Gbps signalling rate (PD/DisplayPort), 1x USB Type-A (charge), 2x USB Type-A, 1x RJ-45, audio combo jack, 1x AC smart pin, and HDMI 2.1 in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 same as the Omen 16.

The Victus 16 has a 720p webcam and dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. It features a full-size keyboard with 1-zone RGB backliting. Powering the package is an 83Wh battery. Fast charging is available. The laptop weighs 2.29kg.