HP Pavilion refresh with 13th Gen Intel chip launched in India, top-shelf Pavilion Plus 14 gets you OLED panel: Details

HP has launched four new laptops in the Indian market. The line-up spawns multiple price points ranging from the entry-level Pavilion 14 which starts at Rs 39,999 to the top-shelf Pavilion Plus 14 which starts at Rs 81,999 and convertible x360 14 which starts at Rs 57,999. All the laptops boast of 13th Gen Intel chips mated to integrated graphics. The 14 Plus gets you a fast OLED screen, too, if you’re into that sort of thing.

HP Pavilion Plus 14, Pavilion x360 14, Pavilion 14, Pavilion 15 specs, features

HP Pavilion Plus 14 (eh0037TU)

The Plus 14 has a 14-inch 2.8K resolution OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 500nits (in HDR). Under the hood, you get a 13th Gen Intel Core I5-12500H processor (with Intel Iris Xe graphics) paired with 16GB of DDR4-3200 MHz RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD. Powering the package is a 51Wh battery.

Connectivity options include 2x USB Type-C (SuperSpeed 10Gbps signalling rate, PD, DisplayPort 1.4), 2x USB Type-A (5Gbps signalling rate), 1x HDMI 2.1, headphone/microphone combo, in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Plus 14 has an all-metal body made of recycled material and weighs about 1.4kg. It has a full-size backlit keyboard with integrated fingerprint reader. Rounding off the package are a 5MP webcam with dual-array microphones and dual speakers tuned by B&O.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 price in India starts at Rs 81,999.

HP Pavilion x360 14 (ek1009TU)

The x360 14 convertible has a 14-inch 1080p resolution LCD touchscreen display with a peak brightness of 250nits. Under the hood, you get a 13th Gen Intel Core I5-1335U processor (with Intel Iris Xe graphics) paired with 16GB of DDR4-3200 MHz RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Powering the package is a 43Wh battery.

Connectivity options include 1x USB Type-C (SuperSpeed 10Gbps signalling rate, PD, DisplayPort 1.4), 2x USB Type-A (5Gbps signalling rate), 1x HDMI 2.1, headphone/microphone combo, media card reader, in addition to Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The x360 14 has weighs about 1.41kg and comes in pale rose gold colour option. It has a full-size backlit keyboard with integrated fingerprint reader. Rounding off the package are a 5MP webcam with dual-array microphones and dual speakers tuned by B&O.

HP Pavilion x360 14 price in India starts at Rs 57,999.

HP Pavilion 14, Pavilion 15

The Pavilion 14 has a 14-inch 1080p resolution LCD display with a peak brightness of 250nits. Under the hood, you get a 13th Gen Intel Core I3-N305 processor (with Intel UHD graphics) paired with up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Powering the package is a 41Wh battery.

Connectivity options include 1x USB Type-C (5Gbps signalling rate), 2x USB Type-A (5Gbps signalling rate), 1x HDMI 1.4b, headphone/microphone combo, in addition to Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Pavilion 14 weighs about 1.41kg and comes in natural silver colour option. It has a full-size backlit keyboard. Rounding off the package are a 1080p webcam with dual-array microphones and dual speakers tuned by B&O.

HP Pavilion 14 price in India starts at Rs 39,999.

The Pavilion 15 meanwhile has a 15.6-inch 1080p resolution LCD display with a peak brightness of 250nits. Under the hood, you get a 13th Gen Intel Core I5-1335U processor (with Intel Iris Xe graphics) paired with up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 SDRAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Rest of the specs remain the same except that the 15 has a 720p webcam.

HP is yet to announce pricing for the Pavilion 15.