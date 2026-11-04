If you have been eyeing the budget range of Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh to spend on a computer, you have a wider array of choices. What was once an undisputed domain for Apple’s thin-and-light MacBook Air models has turned into a contested battleground, especially with HP’s newest launches from the OmniBook 5 series.

HP has officially launched the OmniBook 5 AI PC in India, bringing dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs), an ultra-slim metal body, and Cinematic OLED options to students and mobile professionals. It gets the latest Intel Core 5 and Core 7 processors for taking care of all performance needs. However, its starting price of Rs 1.09 lakh puts it in direct comparison with Apple’s MacBook Air M5.

In a bid to not make this a classic case of Mac vs Windows comparison, we have focused on the core factors that matter to most buyers in this price segment. It’s impossible to ignore the matter of Apple relying on architectural synergy and integrated macOS efficiency, while HP leveraging competitive launch pricing, expandable hardware choices, and high-contrast display tech.

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HP OmniBook 5 vs MacBook Air M5: Specifications breakdown

Key Parameters HP OmniBook 5 (14-inch) Apple MacBook Air M5 (13.6-inch) Price Rs 1,09,999 (Effective Rs 79,999 with launch offers) Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 1,49,900 Processor Intel Core 5 320 / Core 7 options Apple M5 (10-Core CPU architecture) NPU / AI Engine Integrated Copilot+ NPU (Up to 16+ TOPS) 16-Core Neural Engine (Apple Intelligence) Display 14-inch Cinematic OLED (100% DCI-P3, HP Eye Ease) 13.6-inch Liquid Retina (500 nits brightness) Memory / Storage Base 16GB LPDDR5 / 512GB NVMe SSD 16GB Unified Memory / 512GB SSD Battery Life Metric Up to 42 hours (local video playback test) Up to 18 hours (real-world wireless web/streaming) Chassis Weight ~1.16 kg ~1.23 kg Physical I/O Ports 2× USB Type-C, 1× USB Type-A, 3.5mm Headphone Jack 2× Thunderbolt / USB 4 (Type-C), MagSafe 3, 3.5mm Jack

Price comparison

From a financial perspective, the pricing structures highlight distinct market strategies. The HP OmniBook 5 14 enters with a sticker MRP of Rs 1,09,999, but introductory pre-booking deals and bank offers drop its effective price down to Rs 79,999. This places a 16GB RAM/512GB SSD laptop with an OLED screen squarely in the sub-Rs 80,000 sweet spot.

By contrast, the MacBook Air M5 commands a standard tier price starting between Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,49,900 for equivalent storage and memory configurations. While Apple demands a premium of Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000 over HP’s effective entry point, it trades on maximum resale value, structural longevity, and unthrottled fanless performance.

For buyers strictly focused on getting maximum hardware specifications per rupee, HP’s promotional pricing provides a massive cost advantage upfront

System architecture differences

There is a core architectural divide that illustrates two contrasting engineering philosophies in these laptops:

Apple’s MacBook Air has thermal efficiency standard: The MacBook Air M5 continues Apple’s dominance in passive cooling. Built without an internal fan, the M5 delivers continuous thermal performance without fan noise while consuming minimal power. Apple’s tightly coupled unified memory ensures fast throughput for heavy local AI, creative suites, and day-to-day multitasking. macOS 27 works exceptionally well with this setup.

HP’s value and display advantage: HP counters the MacBook Air by offering a 14-inch Cinematic OLED screen which promises rich colour saturation, true deep blacks, and higher peak contrast than standard LCD screens. With an initial promotional price dropping to Rs 79,999, HP scores high with an aggressive feature-to-rupee ratio, offering full 16GB memory configurations and legacy USB Type-A ports without requiring dongles.

Battery and workflows

Power management: HP packs a high-capacity battery into a thin chassis, claiming up to 42 hours of video playback metrics alongside compact fast charging. Apple’s M5 platform delivers around 18 hours of real-world battery life, keeping performance consistent whether connected to a wall charger or running off battery. In essence, both these laptops should easily last a whole day on a full charge, but the MacBook Air M5 can easily last over a day.

Ecosystem lock-in: The MacBook Air M5 remains the straightforward pick for users fully invested in Apple’s hardware ecosystem (iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch). However, fixed memory configurations mean post-purchase upgrades are impossible. On the other hand, HP’s OmniBook 5 offers standard Windows 11 cross-platform compatibility, enterprise IT management features, and seamless Microsoft 365 Copilot integration for enterprise and academic workflows. This means that it works well with Android and iOS devices with ease.

ALSO READ MacBook Air M5 and its best alternatives for less than Rs 1.5 lakh

Conclusion

For corporate buyers, enterprise fleets, and students looking for an affordable OLED Copilot+ PC under Rs 1 lakh, the HP OmniBook 5 presents a strong value proposition. On the other hand, for users prioritising unthrottled single-thread processing, fanless engineering, and deep macOS integration, the MacBook Air M5 remains the gold standard in premium lightweight laptops.