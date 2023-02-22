HP Omen 17 2023 refresh launched in India with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia RTX 4080 graphics: Details

HP has launched the Omen 17 2023 refresh in India. The high-end gaming laptop boasts of a 17.3-inch screen with up to 1440p resolution, 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics. HP Omen 17 price in India starts at Rs 2,69,990.

The Omen 17 is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX (up to 5.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 36 MB L3 cache, 24 cores, 32 threads) processor mated to a dedicated RTX 4080 graphics card based on Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture. You can get it with up to 32GB of DDR5-5600 MHz RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD generation 4. Running the show is Windows 11 Home.

The laptop comes with a 17.3-inch IPS display with up to 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The panel has an anti-glare coating and can peak 300nits. It supports 100% sRGB, HP mentions.

Connectivity options include 1x Thunderbolt 4 with USB4 Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge), 2x USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x mini-DisplayPort, 1x RJ-45, headphone/microphone combo, and SD media card reader, in addition to Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

You get dual speakers in this laptop tuned by Bang & Olufsen along with a 720p webcam and dual array digital microphones. Powering the package is a 83Wh battery which is rated to deliver 7 hours and 45 minutes of video playback.

The HP OMEN 17 2023 refresh will be available across the company’s Omen Playground Stores, HP world stores and HP online store.