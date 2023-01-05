HP launches HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10, HP Elite x360 1040 G10, E-Series G5 Monitors and more at CES 2023

HP at CES 2023 announced new products and solutions aimed at supporting the hybrid working mode so that employees can work safely, securely, and productively wherever their work takes them.

“HP is taking the headache out of hybrid by delivering powerful and best-in-class ecosystem experiences and industry-leading innovations – including the new HP Dragonfly Pro portfolio for freelancers, the Poly Voyager Free 60 Series Wireless Earbuds for exceptional audio experiences, and the HP E-Series monitors to help take productivity to the next level – while ensuring we continue to advance our world’s most sustainable PC portfolio” said Alex Cho, president of Personal Systems at HP.

HP’s new line of products include HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, HP Dragonfly Pro, HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10 and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 notebooks. The company has also unveiled new HP E-Series G5 Monitors with display size ranging from 21.5 to 27 inches diagonally.

As part of its eco-conscious efforts, HP informs that the new Dragonfly and Elite 1000 Series PCs contain 90% recycled magnesium in the enclosure case, 5% ocean-bound plastics in the speaker enclosure, and bio-circular content such as used cooking oil to help lower CO2 emissions. All outer packing for the devices is 100% sustainably sourced ENERGY STAR Certified, and TCO Certified.

To support a seamless hybrid work mode, the HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10, and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 come with video conferencing innovations like multi camera experience, auto camera select ability, HP Keystone correction and HP Be Right Back feature.

Here is everything that HP announced at CES 2023:

HP Dragonfly Pro series

HP announced new HP Dragonfly Pro lineup with powerful audio, camera and touchscreen; all-day battery life, and, 24/7 live concierge support and services. The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is a 14-inch device with world’s first 8 MP user-facing camera in a clamshell Chromebook along 1200 nit bright touchscreen display. It is equipped with Intel Evo verified for fast performance, connectivity, and charging, and allows for seamless pairing between your phone and device.

The HP Dragonfly Pro is co-engineered with AMD using the company’s adaptive platform management framework, which optimizes performance in real-world productivity scenarios. This is also the first HP device to feature one-touch access to HP 24/7 live concierge support directly via one of the device’s four hot keys.

The availability of HP Dragonfly G4, HP EliteBook 1040 G10, and HP Elite x360 1040 G10 is expected in Spring this year. The prices will be revealed closer to the availability.

HP E-Series G5 Monitors

The HP E-Series G5 Monitors are expected to be available in January with prices to start from $219. These come with display sizes ranging from 21.5 to 44.5 inches diagonally. The HP E-Series G5 Monitors offer 4K resolution on select models, curved and ultrawide screens, 99% sRGB, and matching accessories. The HP Eye Ease feature helps to reduce blue light exposure, and an Ambient Light Sensor automatically adjusts the screen brightness. The HP E45c G5 Monitor is the world’s first 45-inch super ultrawide dual QHD curved monitor for a more immersive experience.

OMEN gaming hub

HP announced cloud gaming through OMEN Gaming Hub. HP is the first Windows PC manufacturer with an integrated NVIDIA GeForce NOW solution. This huge addition gives gamers across the globe access to play over 1,450 titles from AAA to indie within a cloud gaming service, regardless of the PC they game on.

The OMEN 17 Laptop levels up to become HP’s most powerful gaming laptop with the addition of up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor and latest NVIDIA GeForce graphics, which utilizes OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology for desktop-caliber gaming. The OMEN Laptop is HP’s first to feature optical mechanical keys, which are 25 times faster than traditional keys, ensuring gamers have the tools they need to breeze through their favourite titles at home or on the go.

