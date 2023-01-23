HP launches affordable Envy x360 15 laptops with OLED display, Emoji keyboard: Specs, price

HP has launched a new range of HP Envy x360 15 laptops targeting the content creators in India. The new affordable HP Envy x360 15 laptops come with 15.6-inch OLED touch display and 88 % screen to body ratio. The new laptops feature Emoji keyboard for faster and more expressive communication.

The display of these new laptops come with improved latency and sensitivity to allow smoother transition between colours for finer details. It comes with a rechargeable magnetic pen attached to it. The 88% screen to body ratio offers a large viewing and operating area in the device. The VESA Trueback HDR 500 enabled display offers vibrance and deeper hues.

The new HP Envy x360 15 laptops can pack upto 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i7 processor paired with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. For video calls, it offers a 5MP front camera with IR face recognition login technology and Auto frame technology. It also has a physical camera shutter for better privacy.

The laptops feature Smart Sense technology to optimise performance, device’s temperature and silence the fan noise. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E (2×2) support, Bluetooth 5.2 combo, HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt port, SuperSpeed USB Type-A port and headphone jack.

The battery in these laptops come with HP Fast Charging support that offers up to 10hrs of battery life on singe full charge.

HP Envy x360 15 laptops pricing and availability: The HP Envy x360 15 ew0037tu 12th Gen i5/8/512/FHD 250 nits is available at a starting price of Rs 82999. The HP Envy x360 15 ew0040tu 12th Gen i5/16/512/FHD 250 nits is available at a starting price of Rs 86999. The HP Envy x360 15 ew0043tu 12th Gen i5/16/512/OLED is available at a starting price of Rs 94999. The HP Envy x360 15 ew0048tu 12th Gen i7/16/1TB/OLED is available at a starting price of Rs 114999.