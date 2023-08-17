HP DRAGONFLY G4: Plenty of power in a sleek, compact design, lightweight & advanced camera — its ideal for modern office

Working in hybrid mode has become increasingly commonplace in our modern world. Having a laptop that can efficiently manage diverse workloads has become a vital necessity. Nowadays, computers come in many shapes and sizes, with varying levels of processing muscle. Therefore, the task of finding the ideal laptop can sometimes appear overwhelming. What kinds of features make the most sense? What is the right configuration for a creative person, gamer, casual user, or those who need something more on the heavy duty side? Is there a laptop that can make those work-from-home meetings seamless, and more ‘happening’?

Whether you find yourself working in an office or at home, the HP Dragonfly G4 offers a perfect blend of durability, power, security, and convenience without weighing down. It is certainly a big investment (prices start from Rs 2,20,000 onwards), however it boasts an impressive array of features, making it perfect for the modern office goer. HP says that Dragonfly G4 is the first business laptop to support simultaneous use of two cameras. This laptop is a smart choice for the new-age. Let us find out how.

Design & display: The Dragonfly G4 is available in stylish Natural Silver or Slate Blue colour options. It is made from 90% recycled magnesium, making this slim machine one of the lightest (under 1kg) and quite a durable machine on the market, but HP didn’t cut any corners to get the weight down. The screen is a 13.5-inch diagonal WUXGA+ touch display. The 3:2 (1920 x 1280-resolution) display gives you more vertical real estate for productivity than the 16:9 screens that have dominated for more than a decade. While watching videos, the colours are vivid and the text is sharp, the display is bright. The keyboard, with a larger touchpad, was comfortable to use .

Performance: The Dragonfly G4 delivers powerful performance, with the 13th Gen Intel processor, upto Core i7 with optional vPro2 and Windows 11 Pro for seamless multitasking and productivity. It has 14 hours+ battery life and thanks to HP Power Manager (a battery management tool), you can effortlessly monitor and manage your battery’s performance while customising charging options with ease.

Additionally, the laptop comes equipped with HP Dynamic Voice Leveling; basically, this tool automatically optimises microphone gain for clear voice within a 3-meter range. HP Auto Lock and Awake feature on this laptop automatically locks your screen when you walk away and instantly wakes when you return. There’s more. When you need a break, change your video feed to a still picture with HP Be Right Back.

Ports & connectivity: One can get fast and reliable connection in dense wireless environments with Wi-Fi 6E. Essentially, the new standard enables faster speeds and lower latencies than Wi-Fi 6 and earlier iterations. Port selection remains quite good for the Dragonfly G4. On the right side lives a lock slot, Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C, a still-quite-useful USB-A port inside a drop-down hinge, and a headphone jack. The left side delivers the other Thunderbolt 4/USB-C port, a SIM tray for 5G cellular data, and a full-size HDMI 2.0 port for presentations

Key takeaways: HP is known for making top-quality laptops, and the Dragonfly G4 is no different. If you are looking for a powerful and reliable laptop, this is it. Highly recommended.