AI is all the hype these days. Every firm is now trying to integrate AI agents and chatbots into their workflow to help employees get more work done smarter and in far less time. Hence, one can only imagine how easy life becomes if humans can let go of all the tedious typing and rely simply on a voice interface powered by AI to get the same work done with a lot less effort. Luckily for us, a young Indian-origin entrepreneur is already working on the next-gen AI-powered voice interfaces to make computer interactions a lot different with Wispr Flow.

Meet Tanay Kothari – a Delhi‑born, San Francisco–based entrepreneur and an AI engineer, who, with his Flow AI dictation service, wants humans to talk to computers instead of typing and staring at screens. As the co-founder and CEO, Tanay is building Wispr Flow to make the dreamy future of a voice‑first reality possible. His venture is already working to make it as smart as possible, and with a seed fund of $81 million, which came from investors such as Menlo Ventures, NEA, 8VC and Neo, Kothari’s Wispr Flow could be on its way to revolutionise the way you use your computers and smartphones. It could simply make the keyboard a relic of the past

Tanay Kothari: A brief on his background and early career

Kothari grew up in Delhi and was already building products as a teenager, launching seven mobile and desktop apps between 2011 and 2015 in areas such as voice assistants, safety tools and education. His creations together attracted over 30,000 downloads from users in 17 countries. He then pursued computer science at Stanford University from 2016 to 2020, focusing on artificial intelligence, machine learning and the venture ecosystem, and later returned as a teaching assistant for Andrew Ng’s deep‑learning course CS230.

Alongside academics, Kothari worked at Stanford’s AIMI lab on cutting‑edge medical AI, co‑authoring research on detecting pulmonary embolism in CT scans, which was published in npj Digital Medicine. His early startup instincts showed up in ventures like music‑intelligence platform Convert.cc, which reached 2.5 million monthly users without any marketing! The same could be said for his social‑travel app called Proximity.

Kothari also spent time at Microsoft as a program manager, leading a personalisation project for Microsoft News that reportedly lifted revenue across hundreds of millions of users. He later founded FeatherX, an e‑commerce personalisation platform acquired within months by Cerebra Technologies, where he went on to become Head of Product and then Head of Engineering.

Kothari’s achievements made him an IOI medalist and were even featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2023. He is also a member of the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level technology executives.

Wispr Flow: What is it about?

Wispr Flow was founded in 2021 by Kothari and his Stanford batchmate Sahaj Garg. The startup began with a bold idea – build “the best voice interfaces in the world” and ultimately replace the keyboard as the default way people interact with computers. Wispr Flow’s flagship product is an app that goes by the name of Flow – a voice‑first interface that is available across Mac, Windows, iOS and now Android. The app’s sole purpose is to help users speak instead of type wherever they would normally use a keyboard.

Unlike traditional dictation apps and services on modern devices, Wispr Flow layers AI assistance on top to help with putting down words easily and, most importantly, smartly. It transcribes speech, corrects grammar, understands context and adapts to each person’s speaking style. Flow turns raw voice into polished emails, documents and messages.

While Flow on other platforms integrates easily into the interfaces, the version on Android uses a floating interface, not a replacement keyboard, to deal with the platform’s fragmentation. Wispr states that this helps Flow to stay out of the user’s way while still being available anywhere text input is needed.

Kothari has written that Wispr’s strategy is to build “sticky habits,” and the company reports that median long‑term users end up using keyboards for only about 28 per cent of their computer input, speaking the rest through Flow. That’s huge for a startup that’s barely five years old.

Wispr Flow valuation, funding and other key details

So far, Tanay Kothari’s Wispr Flow has raised roughly $81 million from prominent venture capital firms, including Menlo Ventures, NEA, 8VC, Notable Capital, Flight Fund and others. The funding positions it as one of the most well‑funded independent voice‑interface companies. According to investor updates, the startup closed a 30 million dollar Series A led by Menlo Ventures and went on to raise additional rounds that pushed its valuation to around 700 million dollars by early 2026.

The company reports strong usage metrics with Flow:

– More than 100 million words are spoken through the platform weekly.

– Users write around 72 per cent of their characters through Flow.

– 80 per cent six‑month retention, with adoption inside roughly 270 Fortune 500 companies.

The recent launch of the Flow app on Android reportedly had a 375,000‑person waitlist, and investors say the startup saw 100x year‑on‑year user growth and a 10x jump in ARR over a five‑month period.

High‑profile backers, including Reid Hoffman and Rahul Vohra, have publicly endorsed Wispr Flow as one of the most important consumer‑AI products since ChatGPT, highlighting the product’s relevance in today’s fast-evolving AI world.