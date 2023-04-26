How to use same WhatsApp account on multiple phones, all your questions answered | Tech tips

WhatsApp has announced two major updates in quick succession. After revealing the “Keep in Chat” feature a few days ago, the popular chat app has now introduced the long-awaited multi-device feature, allowing users to log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four devices. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, made the announcement via a Facebook post and his Instagram channels.

According to WhatsApp’s official blog post, this new feature is highly requested by users and is a significant improvement to their multi-device offering. With this feature, users can link their phone as one of up to four additional devices, just like when linking WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets, and desktops. This makes it easier to switch between devices without having to log out from the primary one. For small business owners, this feature is particularly useful as additional employees can now respond to customers directly from their phones under the same WhatsApp Business account.

To link the companion device, users can follow the same steps as they would for linking WhatsApp on web, tablets, and desktops. Users can go to WhatsApp settings and tap on “Link a device.” They will then need to scan the QR code using their primary device, and they’re done.

In the coming weeks, WhatsApp will also roll out an additional way to link devices using a phone number. To enable this feature, users will need to enter their phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which they can use on their phone to enable device linking without having to scan a QR code.

The multi-device linking update is now rolling out to WhatsApp users worldwide and will reach all in the coming weeks. With this feature, users can easily switch between devices without having to log in and out of their accounts, making it more convenient for them to stay connected with their friends, family, and customers.