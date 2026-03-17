After making a controversial announcement concerning the removal of end-to-end encryption in Instagram DM, Meta’s photo and Reel-centric platform has launched an update to spice up voice notes with AI-powered voice effects. The update allows senders to change their voice in real time, turning ordinary recordings into playful, character-like versions while preserving the original tone, rhythm, and emotion of the speaker. Instagram says its goal is to make voice-based conversations more expressive and encourage greater use of voice messaging in private chats.

The AI effects transform how your voice sounds without sacrificing message clarity. Recipients can instantly see which effect was applied (via a visible label) and even reply using the same style, creating back-and-forth chains in the same effect.

How to use AI effects in Instagram DM voice notes

Before starting, you need to ensure that you’re on the latest version of the Instagram app. If the feature hasn’t shown up yet on your updated app, we recommend waiting for Instagram to release the next update, since these versions always roll out in a staggered fashion.

– Open a DM conversation. Go to your Direct Messages and select (or start) a chat with the person you want to message.

– Start recording a voice note. Hold down the microphone icon in the chat composer to begin recording your message, just like you normally would.

– Access the voice effects. While still holding the record button (or right after recording in some interfaces), look for a new voice effects icon or option that appears near the waveform or recording controls—often shown as a sound wave or effects button.

– Preview and select an effect. Tap the effects option to browse available styles. Popular ones include Chipmunk (high-pitched and squeaky), Demon (deep and ominous), Alien (otherworldly and robotic), Robot (metallic and synthetic), Underwater (bubbly and muffled), Stadium (echoey crowd vibe), Wobble (vibrating distortion), and Fishbowl (warped like speaking through water). Preview each one in real time to hear how it changes your voice.

– Choose your favourite effect—it applies instantly to the recording. Release the record button (or tap send) to dispatch the transformed voice note. The message will display the effect name at the bottom for the recipient.

– Reply with the same effect. When you receive a voice note with an AI effect, you can tap the effect label on the message and instantly apply the identical style to your reply voice note, keeping the theme going.

Things to note for Insta DM voice notes effects

Note that there are no extra apps or tools needed to make this feature work. The feature is built natively into Instagram’s DM window. The effects apply during or immediately after recording and prior to sending, which is why you can experiment with it until it’s just right.

The update’s announcement comes on the heels of Meta discontinuing the end-to-end encryption feature for Instagram DMs. In a statement to the media, a Meta spokesperson says that only a few people were opting in to end-to-end encrypted messaging in Insta DMs, “so we’re removing this option from Instagram in the coming months. Anyone who wants to keep messaging with end-to-end encryption can easily do that on WhatsApp.” The removal of E2E for Instagram DM may lead to privacy concerns for users, who rely on DMs to exchange messages and files. The feature will be removed from May 8, 2026, states Meta.