Artificial intelligence (AI) is moving beyond cloud-based tools, and Google’s latest update shows how AI can now run directly on smartphones. With the launch of Google’s Gemma 4 and the updated AI Edge Gallery app, users can access AI features like chat, image analysis, and transcription without needing an internet connection. This is a significant shift toward faster, private, and offline AI experiences on mobile devices.

What is Gemma 4 and AI Edge Gallery?

Google has introduced Gemma 4, its latest open-source AI model, along with an updated AI Edge Gallery app for Android and iOS. The key highlight is that the app allows users to run AI models directly on their phones instead of relying on cloud servers.

This means all processing happens on the device itself, enabling offline usage and improving privacy since data does not leave the phone.

How is it different from regular AI apps?

Unlike typical AI chatbots that depend on internet connectivity and cloud processing, AI Edge Gallery works locally on the device. This results in faster responses and better data security.

Another key difference is flexibility. Users can choose between different AI models, including Gemma 4 variants like E2B and E4B, depending on their device capabilities.

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How to download and set it up?

Here is a Step-by-step process to download the AI Edge app:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on Android devices or the App Store on iPhones.

Step 2: Search for “Google AI Edge.”

Step 3: Download and install the application.

Step 4: Ensure your device meets compatibility requirements (iPhone 15 Pro or newer for iOS).

How to use Gemma 4 on your phone?

Follow these steps to set up and run the Gemma 4 model:

Step 1: Open the Google AI Edge application.

Step 2: Navigate to the “Models” section from the top-left menu option

Step 3: Select either the Gemma 4 E2B or Gemma 4 E4B model or any other language model of your choice

Step 4: Download the selected model to your device.

Step 5: Choose an interaction mode such as chat or image input.

Step 6: Start using the model offline.

All of these models run locally on the device, which helps with privacy and reduces dependency on cloud processing.

What can you do with Gemma 4?

The app supports multiple types of inputs, including text, images, and audio. Users can chat with the AI, analyse images, transcribe audio, and perform task-based actions using built-in tools.

It also includes features like “Thinking Mode,” which shows how the AI processes queries, and agent-based tools that can handle more complex tasks.

Conclusion

The ability to run AI models locally signals a major shift in how AI tools are used. By reducing dependence on cloud infrastructure, Google is pushing toward faster, more private, and accessible AI experiences.

For users, this means AI that works anytime, even without the internet, while keeping personal data on the device.