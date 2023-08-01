How to switch to old Twitter bird logo if X isn’t marking the spot for you | Tech Tips

As the Twitter bird has become a thing of the past, some users are finding it difficult to adjust to this change. More than a logo, “Larry the Bird” had a sentimental value attached to it. Now that X has taken over one of the biggest digital spaces, users are still finding ways to bring back Larry. Many Twitter users have tweeted their disappointment with X and urged to bring back the bird.

Nevertheless, as Twitter has pushed its rebranding, the changes reflect both on the browser as well as on its app. Now, when one visits the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store and tries searching for Twitter, they will come across the X app with its X logo instead. However, users are finding ways to somehow change back and bring Larry back.

One of the users tweeted a Chrome extension to bring back Larry.

If you miss [CHIRPBIRDICON]



I made a chrome extension for you: https://t.co/0Vh44h39J7 — Gary 🏴‍☠️ (@f6ary) July 24, 2023

Though disappointment has taken over many users, there is still some hope to bring back Larry on iOS. Thanks to the Shortcuts app on iOS, users can access the blue bird logo. Read along to learn how you can set your logo back to the blue bird.

Open the shortcuts app on your iPhone. If you have one of the latest iPhones, this app should already be there, but if not, you can find it on the App Store. Make sure your iPhone is running on iOS 12 or higher than that. When you open the app, on the main screen, tap “All Shortcuts.” Once you have clicked it, tap on the blue plus button that you will see in the top-right corner. This will let you set up a new Shortcut. Now, essentially, Shortcuts can be used for a lot of things, but here one must be able to see a suggested action of “Open App.” Tap on it. After clicking on the option, users will be prompted to set up a new “Open App” shortcut. While navigating, one should be able to see “Open,” next to which there is an option of “App.” Click on it and search for X. Once you have searched for X app, click on it. Then, click on the share icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. This should open another menu where you are required to select “Add to Home Screen.” At this step, users will be allowed to customise the name and logo of their shortcut. Now you can type Twitter and select the small icon next to where you typed Twitter. After tapping it, upload the Twitter logo, or, to be precise, “Larry the bird.” If you do not have the logo saved on your device, just search for it in your browser and save it to your device.

With this, you can now make yourself believe that there never was any X and we are still enjoying our time with the blue bird.

