How to make calls on iPhone using Apple’s new satellite connectivity feature when cellular network, WiFi not available | Tech Tips

Apple recently announced that all iPhone 14 owners will soon get the Emergency via satellite feature. This feature will only be available for users in the US and Canada. Users will be asked to set up at least 10 emergency contacts.

This feature will soon be available for iPhone 14 users in Europe which includes France, Germany, Ireland and the UK starting next month.

As the name suggests, this feature has been made for emergencies and we hope you never have the need to use it. In case the need arises, you should be well prepared.



How to check if this feature works:



Open the Settings app, then tap on Emergency SOS. After tapping on the Emergency SOS tap on the option ‘Try Demo’ after which you will have to follow the onscreen instructions.



Make sure that in order to use this feature you are in the region or country which has already started with this feature. Keep in mind that the demo will not call the emergency services.



Once all of this is done, you will then have to set up your information which you will want to share with the required authority during the time of emergency.



You will also get a feature for sharing your Medical ID and notifying your emergency contacts about the same.



How to set up your medical ID:



In order to set up your medical ID, you will first need to open the health app which comes pre-installed on your iPhone. Then tap on the summary tab. Once this is done, tap on the profile picture icon present in the upper right corner. Under this icon, tap on the Medical ID option. Upon doing this, tap in the upper right corner. To make your Medical ID available from the Lock Screen on your iPhone, turn on the option Shown when Locked. During an emergency, it will be shared with your contacts.



In order to do this, turn on Share During Emergency Call.



After doing all the steps, at the time of emergency, your Medical ID will automatically be shared with the contacts.



Lastly, top on Done.



How to make a call from the Emergency SOS via satellite:



When you are in a place with no cellular network or Wi-Fi coverage, you will still be able to use your smartphone to use for emergency services via satellite connection.



For connecting your smartphone to a satellite:



Firstly, hold your phone in your hands, don’t put it in a backpack or pocket. Make sure you are standing outside with a clear sky view and horizon. Remember that trees with light foliage will slow down the connection and dense foliage will block it. Places like hills, mountains, canyons and tall structures might also block the connection.



Once you have made sure that everything is clear then follow the on-screen instructions.



Start by calling emergency services, and tap Emergency Text via Satellite. Tap on Messages to text 911 or SOS then go to Emergency services. After this tap on Report Emergency, this will then be followed by you answering some questions to describe your situation.



You will then get the option to notify your emergency contacts about the same.



Once you send them the information, then follow the on-screen instructions.

