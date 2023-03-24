How to get verified on Twitter, how much does it cost, and should you buy blue tick? All questions answered

Twitter has announced that it is phasing out its legacy blue badges of verification, effective April 1. For users who wish to retain their verification badge, Twitter recommends subscribing to its opt-in and paid verification service, Twitter Blue. This announcement follows a tweet by Elon Musk last month, in which he called the old verification system “deeply corrupted.”

Twitter Blue is one of Musk’s initiatives to generate revenue for Twitter by monetising the verification badges, which were once given for free to users deemed worthy by Twitter. Under the new Twitter Blue verification system, users pay a fee to Twitter and receive certain privileges, such as the ability to edit tweets, post longer tweets, upload high-quality videos, and, of course, the verification badge on their profile.

Twitter Blue was first launched last year in select countries, but it was quickly withdrawn after users were found to be abusing it. It was later relaunched with updated terms and conditions and is now available globally.

How to get verified on Twitter?

Twitter has a list of criteria for obtaining the verification badge. It takes several factors into accounts such as the activity level of the account, the type of content posted, and the celebrity or organisational status of the person or organisation applying for the subscription. To ensure that an account is created in the public interest, Twitter requires confirmation of important details such as official identification, a link to an official website that has the references of the account holder, and an official email address.

To get Twitter verified, the first step is to review all of the criteria outlined by Twitter and ensure that your account complies with them. Then, go to your account settings and click on the “request verification” option. Next, select the appropriate category and provide your verified identification. Finally, click “submit” and wait for Twitter to respond.

What is the price of Twitter Blue in India?

Twitter Blue in India costs Rs 900 a month on both Android and iOS. Twitter is calling this a limited time offer which means that there could be a price revision in future. On the web, it costs Rs 650 a month or 566.7 a month if you opt for the annual plan.

What are the benefits of Twitter Blue?

According to Twitter, subscribers to Twitter Blue will receive benefits like a blue checkmark on their profile once approved, priority in replies, mentions, and search results, 50% fewer ads in their home timeline, ability to post longer videos and early access to Twitter Blue Labs’ features such as tweet edits, NFT profile pictures, and 1080p video uploads. However, not all features are available at all locations. Twitter says that these features may keep changing from time to time as the company work on it.

What happens to existing Twitter users with blue checkmarks?

Twitter users who acquired blue checkmark of verification through old verification system will lose the checkmark on April 1. Twitter is making the verification badge exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers which means users will have to pay to retain their blue checkmark.

What is the gold, blue, and gray Twitter checkmarks?

Twitter will assign the verification badges based on the type of account. The Blue checkmark is for people, gold is for business accounts and gray is for the government and multilateral accounts.