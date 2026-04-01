Apple says that its Lockdown Mode, a security feature launched almost four years ago, has so far remained unaffected by attacks from mercenary spyware. “We are not aware of any successful mercenary spyware attacks against a Lockdown Mode-enabled Apple device,” Sarah O’Rourke, an Apple spokesperson, told TechCrunch.

Apple introduced Lockdown Mode in 2022 with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. It’s an optional but powerful security setting designed to protect users who may be at risk of targeted cyberattacks, such as journalists, activists, and government officials.

For most users, normal security features are enough. But Lockdown Mode is built for journalists, activists, or government officials who may face high-level digital risks.

What does lockdown mode do?

Lockdown Mode works by limiting how your device functions to reduce the chances of being hacked. It blocks or restricts certain features that hackers often use to attack devices.

Phone calls and plain text messages continue to work while Lockdown Mode is turned on, although incoming calls won’t ring on a paired Apple Watch. Emergency features, such as SOS emergency calls, will not be affected.

Here’s what changes when it’s turned on:

Messages: Most file attachments are blocked, except simple images.

Calls: FaceTime calls from unknown people are stopped.

Web Browsing: Some web features are disabled to prevent harmful code.

Sharing: Features like shared photo albums and link previews may not work properly.

These changes may feel restrictive, but they help protect your device from advanced attacks that don’t even require you to click anything.

How to turn it on?

Enabling Lockdown Mode is easy, but your device will restart after turning it on.

On iPhone or iPad

Go to settings.

Tap Privacy & Security

Scroll down to Lockdown Mode.

Tap Turn On Lockdown Mode and restart.

On Mac

Open System Settings

Click “Privacy & Security.”

Select Lockdown Mode

Turn it on and restart.

You need to enable it separately on each device.

Who should use it?

Lockdown Mode is useful for people who think they might be targets of cyberattacks. For them, extra security is more important than convenience.

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However, for regular users, it may not be necessary. Since it blocks many features, it can make everyday use less smooth.

Conclusion

Lockdown Mode is Apple’s security feature that focuses completely on safety, even if it limits how your device works. While most people won’t need it, it can be very important for those facing serious digital threats.