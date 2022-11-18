How to delete your Twitter account and say #GoodByeTwitter once and for all | Tech Tips

Twitter is in disarray. There seems to be no respite in sight. At least at the time of writing. #RIPTwitter and #GoodByeTwitter are trending on Twitter, ironically, but to no one’s surprise. If you’ve had enough of the new Twitter, or the upcoming Twitter 2.0 that’s seemingly in the works, under new boss Elon Musk, clearly, you’re not alone. If you, like many, are pondering over whether it’s time to bid adieu to the blue bird, and wondering how to delete your account, here’s a quick how-to to get started and end your association with the platform.

Deactivating your Twitter account is the first step to deleting your account permanently. Keep in mind that deactivation lasts for 30 days. If the user doesn’t access their account for the next 30 days, then by default your account stands deactivated.

Once the account is deleted, one’s username will not be associated with the account. Users will no longer be able to reactivate his/her older account and neither see any old tweets.

Starting with the process.

Tired of Elon Musk’s tweets? Well, here’s how you can deactivate your Twitter account.

In order to deactivate your account, start by clicking on the More icon, after which click on Settings and privacy from the drop-down menu.

Once this is done, from your account tab, click on the option- Deactivate your account. Make sure you read the account deactivation information, only then click on Deactivate.

For the last step, you will have to enter your password when Twitter asks and confirm that once again by clicking on the Deactivate account button.

Those wondering if your messages will remain on deactivating the account, well, the messages will remain for the next 30 days but once the deactivation period ends, your account and messages all get deleted automatically.

Well, all those people who have subscriptions like Super Follows or will have such as the much-awaited Twitter Blue subscription, the company won’t automatically deactivate the subscriptions purchased through the Twitter app. However, all those subscriptions purchased through Twitter.com will automatically stand cancelled.

