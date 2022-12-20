How to create your own 2022 recap Reel on Instagram | Tech Bytes

Social networking applications are back with their year recap segment as the year comes to an end. Instagram has come up with recap 2022 just like previous years. This year the photo sharing platform aims to encourage people to celebrate 2022 in a fun and personalized manner and is making use of reels for the same. It focuses on providing users an easy-to-use way to share their big and small highlights of the year.

Users can view a prompt on their Instagram feed which provides the option to create a recap. Templates also appear on the Reel browser and can be accessed on the Instagram feed of a few creators and celebrities. Users can then choose the template they prefer and give it their angle. Three different formats are allowed to enter namely images, videos and memories from stories. At least three pictures and videos can be chosen and it can extend to fourteen and be more if templates from other accounts are used. Then users can upload it on their accounts and share it on their stories and other social networking applications.

Indian rapper and pop culture icon Badshah has come up with his own template for users to recreate their own recap versions. He said “It’s been an exciting year! Some highs and some lows, and this summarizes the journey of almost all of us. I am glad to have partnered with Meta for the 2022 Recap template for your reels. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the glory of the year gone by and show some heartfelt gratitude for it too.” In his template he raps his year-long experience and gives it a musical touch.

Reels has grown in terms of popularity ever since its release and is played more than 140 billion times each day. Last year, Instagram rolled out a “Year in Review” feature that allowed Instagram users to select and share up to ten stories. But this year, the end-of-year recap will be on Reels instead of Stories. This year it will be visible till the beginning of next year. A few other social networking platforms have their own revision to give a gist of the year such as Snapchat’s Memories, Spotify’s Wrapped, Youtube’s Rewind, BeReal’s Recap, Reddit’s Recap.

