The exam season is over, and therefore millions of students across India graduating out of Class X and Class XII are eagerly awaiting to check their results. While the traditional way is to log on to the respective exam board websites and fill in your details, the process tends to be cumbersome and iffy as these portals have to experience a lot of traffic on the results day. However, students enrolled in CBSE and state boards can now check their board exam results on the DigiLocker website and app.

What is DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is an initiative by the Government of India under the Digital India program. It is a cloud-based platform that provides every citizen with a digital space to store important documents and certificates securely. With DigiLocker, you can eliminate the need to carry physical copies of your documents, as they are accessible anytime, anywhere.

However, a very important use case of this platform is often ignored — students enrolled in any of the state boards, ICSE, or CBSE can check their board exam results using DigiLocker. Additionally, they can generate their marksheets using DigiLocker.

Importantly, these marksheets are verified by issuers like CBSE and state education boards. Therefore, in case of lost certificates, students can generate their Class X and Class XII marksheets on DigiLocker. ​

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How to check results on DigiLocker?

Step 1: Download or visit DigiLocker: Get the app from Google Play/App Store or head to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: New users sign up with Aadhaar, mobile, or email and verify via OTP.

Step 3: Access results portal: Go to results.digilocker.gov.in. Select your board (CBSE, Maharashtra, etc.), class (10th/12th), and year.

Step 4: Enter details like roll number, date of birth, and school code. Hit submit – results appear instantly if declared.



Step 5: Save mark sheets and certificates to ‘Issued Documents.’ Share via QR code or print as needed.

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Interestingly, as board exam results have started flooding in for state boards like Bihar and Rajasthan, millions of Indian students can now check their results on the DigiLocker app and website. With this, they can avoid crowded websites and download digital mark sheets minutes after declaration.

What are the other features of the DigiLocker app?

Upload documents: Store scanned copies of your certificates, IDs, and other important files.

Access issued documents: Fetch documents directly from partner issuers, such as CBSE, the Income Tax Department, and the RTO.

Share documents: Share your digital documents securely with agencies or institutions when needed.