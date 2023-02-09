How to buy Twitter Blue tick in India and what happens to your verified badge if you don’t subscribe | Tech Tips

Twitter has launched its Twitter Blue paid subscription in India. The service was launched initially in select markets in November last year, retracted soon after, then relaunched again in December. With Twitter Blue launch in India, users can “buy” the blue verified tick and access a set of extra perks and features, starting today.

What is Twitter Blue?

Twitter bills Twitter Blue as a “premium subscription service that elevates quality conversations on Twitter.” It is an opt-in, paid subscription that gives you, among other things, a blue verification badge that was previously available for free to users after a verification process. While verification still applies, now, virtually anybody can get verified badge on Twitter if they can afford it.

What is Twitter Blue price in India?

Twitter Blue has been launched in India at a price of Rs 900 a month on mobile and Rs 650 a month on the web. On the web, you also have the option to opt for an annual plan. This will be available for a lump sum amount of Rs 6,800 for a year, i.e., about Rs 567 a month.

Also Read | Twitter Blue costs Rs 900 on mobile, but you can get it for as low as Rs 567 if you do this

Why Twitter Blue is more expensive on mobile?

Twitter Blue will cost you more money if you subscribe through the Twitter app. Twitter is possibly trying to avoid paying extra fees that Google and Apple charge for in-app purchases made through the Play Store and App Store, respectively.

How to subscribe to Twitter Blue?

Twitter Blue subscription can be availed across mobile (Android/iOS) and web (desktop/mobile). On the mobile app(s), you can access it by swiping from the left. You’ll find the tab for it under profile settings. On the web, it’s available on the left pane under the bookmarks section. Clicking on it will take you directly to the subscription window.

What are the benefits of Twitter Blue?

As of now, the blue tick verified badge is clearly the most hyped – and also the most controversial — feature of Twitter Blue. Elon Musk, who owns the microblogging company, has argued that Twitter needs to “pay the bills” (while at the same time he wants to lower the visibility of scams, spam, and bots on the platform) which is why these changes were necessary.

Twitter Blue subscribers will get the once coveted blue tick verified badge, though you must know that you “paid” money to get it, will be visible to others. The company reserves the rights to verify you through an interval approval process which requires a phone number as a basic pre-requisite.

Twitter notes that paying customers will also get:

Priority in replies, mentions, and search

50 percent fewer ads in the home timeline

Ability to post longer videos

Early access to Twitter Blue Labs’ features like tweet edits, NFT profile pictures, and 1080p video uploads

What happens to your existing Twitter Blue tick?

There’s a bit of uncertainty around whether your blue tick will be revoked if you don’t subscribe to Twitter Blue. Reports in the past have hinted at a 90-day grace window. All existing verified users –who are not paying customers— currently carry a placeholder text on their profile badge saying their account was verified under the legacy verification criteria. Twitter does however hold the right to “remove the checkmark of an account at any time without notice” under its purchaser terms of service, so it won’t be surprising if you end up losing your blue tick if you’re not a paying customer in the future.