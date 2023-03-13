How the Oppo Find N2 Flip compares to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4: Every spec, feature compared

Oppo Find N2 Flip has been launched in India. Oppo is now the third global brand to have released a “folding” phone in the Indian market after Samsung and Motorola. With its large cover screen and near crease-less hinge design, the Find N2 Flip, looks set to give the Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr a run for their money. Its hardware, too, is quite powerful.

The Find N2 Flip price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Here’s a quick look at the phone’s specs and features to see how it stacks up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. So, here goes.