How the Oppo Find N2 Flip compares to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4: Every spec, feature compared

Oppo Find N2 Flip has been launched in India. Oppo is now the third global brand to have released a “folding” phone in the Indian market after Samsung and Motorola. With its large cover screen and near crease-less hinge design, the Find N2 Flip, looks set to give the Galaxy Z Flip and Moto Razr a run for their money. Its hardware, too, is quite powerful.
The Find N2 Flip price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for a version with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Here’s a quick look at the phone’s specs and features to see how it stacks up against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. So, here goes.
- Design: The Find N2 Flip and Flip 4 are made of copious amount of glass and metal. They weigh and measures roughly about the same. Oppo’s flip phone is a bit bigger though with a 6.8-inch screen (versus 6.7-inch in the Flip 4). A big USP of the Flip 4 is that it has a proper IPX8 rating for water resistance. The Find N2 Flip has no official IP rating.
- Display: The Find N2 Flip has a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can peak 1600nits and supports HDR10+ playback. The cover display is 3.26-inch. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 6.7-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can top 1200nits and supports HDR10+ playback. It has a 1.9-inch cover display.
- Processor: The Find N2 Flip has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus processor under the hood while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.
- Rear cameras: The Find N2 Flip has dual cameras on the back which is a combination of a 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide. The Flip 4 has two 12MP cameras on the rear, one wide and another ultrawide.
- Front camera: The Find N2 Flip has a 32MP front camera while the Flip 4 comes with 10MP shooter for selfies.
- Software: The Find N2 Flip runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 and is guaranteed to get 4 major OS and 5 years of security updates. The Flip 4 ships with Android 12 and is now upgradable to the latest One UI 5.1 (based on Android 13). The phone is guaranteed to get 4 major OS and 5 years of security updates.
- Battery, charging: The Find N2 Flip has a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging. The Flip 4 has a 3,700mAh battery and supports 25W fast wired and 15W wireless charging.
- Prices in India: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India is set at Rs 89,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 94,999 for 8GB/256GB. The Oppo Find N2 Flip is priced at Rs 89,999 for 8GB/256GB.