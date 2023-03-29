How the Moto G13 compares to Redmi 12C and Realme C55 | Buyer’s Guide

Motorola has launched the entry-level Moto G13 in India at a starting price of Rs 9,499. The phone in question— at its price point— will compete with the recently launched Realme C55 and also the upcoming Redmi 12C.

Of course, the Realme C55 is priced slightly higher and we’re yet to see how Xiaomi prices the Redmi 12C, but it goes without saying that budget-conscious buyers would be looking at all of these three phones as a probable investment in the days to come. So, just to make things easier, we’re stacking them up against each other to see how the Moto G13 compares to the Realme C55 and Redmi 12C.

Display: The Moto G13 has a 6.5-inch 720p IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. Motorola is using Panda glass screen protection in the Moto G13. Redmi 12C has a 6.71-inch 720p display (unspecified panel) with a waterdrop-style notch. The Realme C55 has a 6.72-inch 1080p IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout with “mini capsule” at the centre.

Processor: Moto G13 and Redmi 12C are both powered by the same MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. Realme C55 uses the Helio G99.

Software: Moto G13 runs near stock Android 13 software with Motorola committing to an assured upgrade to Android 14 and up to 3 years of security updates. Realme C55 runs Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. Redmi 12C comes with Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Cameras: The Moto G13 has three cameras on the back. This is a combination of 50MP main, and two 2MP sensors, one for macros and another for portraits. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie shooter. The Redmi 12C has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor while on the front, you get a 5MP selfie shooter. The Realme C55 has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP shooter for selfies.

Battery, charging: All the three phones pack 5,000mAh batteries. The Realme C55 supports 33W USB Type-C charging, while the Moto G13 tops out at 10W USB C charging. The Redmi 12C has a micro-USB port with 10W charging.

Other features: The Moto G13 additionally comes with an IP52 build and features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos playback support. The Redmi 12C and Realme C55 lack both.

Prices: Moto G13 price in India starts at Rs 9,499 for a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. A model with double the storage— 128GB— will set buyers back by Rs 9,999. Realme has launched the C55 in three configurations. A version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will sell for Rs 10,999, 6GB/64GB for Rs 11,999, and 8GB/128GB for Rs 13,999. The Redmi 12C starts at CNY 699 (roughly Rs 8,500) in China for 4GB/64GB variant.