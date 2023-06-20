How the Apple Watch saved life of this 29-year-old woman; know details

Apple Watch has saved many lives. In its recent rescue story, the health and fitness watch from Apple has helped save life of a 29-year-old woman named Kimmie Watkins, a resident of Cincinnati. Watkins credits her Apple Watch for detecting a dangerous blood clot in her lungs, which led to prompt medical intervention and ultimately saved her life.

Watkins had been feeling unwell, experiencing symptoms such as light headedness, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Believing these symptoms were due to hunger since she hadn’t eaten much, she decided to take a nap to alleviate her discomfort. However, her Apple woke her up after about an hour and a half, indicating that her heart rate had been critically hight for more than 10 minutes. Her heart rate had spiked to a staggering 178 beats per minute.

Recognising the severity of the situation, she sought medical attention and was diagnosed with a saddle pulmonary embolism, an extremely dangerous condition. Dr. Becker, a cardiologist from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Medicine, explained that the survival rate for this type of blood clot is only 50%, underscoring the gravity of the situation. A saddle pulmonary embolism is particularly life-threatening as it affects the blood vessels to both lungs.

Expressing her gratitude, Watkins acknowledged how fortunate she was and highlighted the potential outcome if her nap hadn’t been interrupted by the Apple Watch. Instead of being discovered asleep on the couch, her partner might have found her in a far more dire condition.

This isn’t the first time that Apple watch has helped save a life. In another similar incident, 36-year-old Adam Croft from Flitwick in Bedfordshire, UK, was alerted by his Apple watch of an underlying heart condition. Upon medical intervention, Croft was informed of Atrial fibrillation, or AFib heart condition that caused his heart to beat irregularly. He acknowledged that had it not been his Apple Watch’s alert, he wouldn’t have thought have taking medical help.