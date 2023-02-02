How Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 Ultra is different from the Galaxy S22 Ultra: Every spec, feature compared

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, launched last night at Samsung’s Unpacked 2023 event, may seem like a very familiar device when you compare it with last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, but that’s not to say that there are no updates. What you must know is that the S22 Ultra was— and is— already a spec monster and those specs will always have a ceiling. Purely on specs, you can say that the S23 Ultra is incremental and that is okay. What’s not okay is to write off the S23 Ultra just yet because of that.

We’ll tell you more about the S23 Ultra and whether or not it’s a good idea to invest in one but looking at its spec-sheet, it’s fairly clear where Samsung has put its money on in this generation. While the S22 Ultra marked the beginning of a new chapter, what with the big “note” crossover, the S23 Ultra is about refining and fine tuning what was— and is— already a benchmark for Android flagships. It’s about making the overall experience a bit nicer, a bit better, and for that Samsung deserves all the credit.

Here’s how the new Galaxy S23 Ultra compared to last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra in terms of design and feature set: