One small step for man, one giant leap for smartphones! In a notable milestone for consumer technology in space, NASA has officially cleared the iPhone 17 Pro Max for use aboard the Artemis II mission — the first crewed flight to the Moon in over 50 years. Each of the four astronauts on board is carrying one iPhone 17 Pro Max, primarily to capture high-quality photos and videos of their historic journey around the Earth’s closest celestial body.

This marks the first time NASA has allowed each crew member to fly with a personal iPhone for documentation purposes, moving beyond previous limited or unofficial uses of smartphones in space. Prior to these certifications, NASA has never allowed any astronaut to carry their personal smartphones to space missions.

iPhone put through four-phase safety approval process

Bringing a standard consumer-grade smartphone into the harsh environment of space is no simple task. NASA followed a strict four-phase hazard analysis and mitigation process to qualify the iPhone 17 Pro Max for extended use in orbit and beyond.

According to Tobias Niederwieser, an assistant research professor at BioServe Space Technologies, the process works as follows:

Phase 1: Introduce the hardware to a safety panel.

Phase 2: Identify potential hazards, such as moving parts or materials like glass that could shatter in microgravity.

Phase 3: Develop a detailed plan to address those hazards.

Phase 4: Prove that the mitigation plan actually works.

Some of the key concerns related to the iPhone 17 Pro Max included the shatterability of the phone’s glass (front Ceramic Shield 2 and back Ceramic Shield glass), as well as how the device would behave in the microgravity environment inside the Orion spacecraft. In zero gravity, loose objects can float freely and pose risks to both the crew and sensitive equipment.

To address these issues, NASA opted against using Velcro mounts. However, at least one iPhone was secured by zipping it into a leg pocket on astronaut Jeremy Hansen’s flight suit.

The phones are restricted to photography and videography functions only — internet connectivity and Bluetooth have been disabled to eliminate any risk of interference with the spacecraft’s systems.

Why NASA chose the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max’s advanced Ceramic Shield 2 front glass, which Apple claims is tougher than any smartphone glass available, helped address shatter concerns. Its robust build, excellent camera system (including strong low-light and video capabilities), and overall reliability made it a strong candidate for capturing memorable mission imagery.

Note that the devices are not being used for any mission-critical operations. Their sole purpose is to allow astronauts to document the experience personally.

The Orion spacecraft is also equipped with professional cameras, including four GoPro Hero 11s and two Nikon D5 bodies, for official photography.

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The sight of an iPhone 17 Pro Max floating inside the Orion cockpit just hours after launch quickly went viral, symbolising how far consumer technology has come. While smartphones have flown on private spaceflights before, Artemis II represents NASA’s formal approval for their use in a deep-space crewed mission.

Apple itself noted that this is the first time an iPhone has been fully qualified for extended use in orbit and beyond, although the company was not directly involved in NASA’s certification process.