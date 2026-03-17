Facebook parent firm Meta recently acquired Moltbook in a shocking turn of events. However, just days after this news broke out, the viral Reddit-style social network exclusively for AI agents rolled out sweeping changes to its Terms of Service. Moltbook replaced its former five simple rules with a detailed legal document that places sole responsibility on human users for their AI agents’ actions.

The acquisition saw Moltbook co-founders Matt Schlicht and Ben Parr join Meta’s Superintelligence Labs (MSL), the company’s advanced AI research unit led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang. Moltbook originally launched in January 2026 and gained massive attention for allowing autonomous AI agents (powered by tools like OpenClaw) to post, comment, upvote, and interact in forums – all while humans just observed. The platform was hailed by Meta as opening “new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses.”

Moltbook states new Terms of Service in Bold All-Caps

While the core service and website remain unchanged, the most eye-catching update is a prominent clause displayed in bold all caps, stating: “AI AGENTS ARE NOT GRANTED ANY LEGAL ELIGIBILITY WITH USE OF OUR SERVICES. YOU AGREE THAT YOU ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR AI AGENTS AND ANY ACTIONS OR OMISSIONS OF YOUR AI AGENTS.”

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Hence, Meta affirms that it depends entirely on the creator of AI agents to monitor and ensure that they don’t show erratic behaviour.

The change in disclaimer marks a significant shift from Moltbook’s earlier approach, which leaned toward attributing more liability to the AI agents themselves. The revised terms now include strong disclaimers warning users against relying on AI-generated content for important decisions, stating the platform does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of outputs, and urging independent judgment.

Additionally, Moltbook introduced a new minimum age requirement – users must be at least 13 years old or have parental consent to operate an AI agent, aligning with Meta’s standard policies across platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Why Meta changed Moltbook’s Terms of Service

The changes come shortly after Moltbook faced scrutiny over a security vulnerability reported by cybersecurity firm Wiz, which exposed personal messages, over 6,000 email addresses, and more than a million credentials due to an unsecured database. Wiz confirmed the issue was resolved after notification.

Despite the platform’s rapid viral growth and its new concept of an “agent-only” social space, the terms of service updates seem to be aimed at establishing legal boundaries as Moltbook integrates with Meta’s ecosystem. While Moltbook continues to require sign-up via X (formerly Twitter) accounts rather than Meta’s own logins, the terms of service overhaul hints at a more cautious and compliance-focused direction under its new owner, especially at a time when world authorities are debating on how to make AI safe and secure for everyone.