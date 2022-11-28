How Govt’s new guidelines will help fight fake reviews menace on websites, benefit consumers

The Department of Consumer Affairs announced a set of new rules to stop fake reviews and ratings on e-commerce websites. These rules have been applicable since 25 November and have come into effect for food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, online travel booking sites such as Goibibo and MakeMyTrip and other third parties either contracted by supplier or independent individuals conducting review like MouthShut fall under the band.

Earlier this year, on June 10, under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) the new standard titles ‘IS 19000:2022’ makes it necessary for platforms to review administrators for moderating reviews and filter out biased and fraud comments and reviews either manually or using tools. It also stated that the date of review publication should also be mentioned in the websites and if stars, short videos, photos are added then they will also be considered when a review is being verified.

Now, according to these new rules and regulations, consumers will be forbidden to edit their reviews once they are posted and made live on a site. They also need to adhere to the guidelines of the website in particular and the general guidelines of the department. Moreover, if fake reviews are seen being carried out in any website, then they will be penalised for unfair practices.

This will lead customers to see authentic reviews of other fellow users and make mindful decisions regarding using the services provided the website. It will also allow buyers to get a better user experience as it will increase their purchasing power. It will also allow websites to provide customers a better sales experience as such reviews become testimonies which add value to products.

A certification process is also under process by the nation’s standards body which will likely be known in the next few days. As online shopping and service are on the rise, more than ever, it becomes necessary to maintain safety in the virtual world and these new review guidelines seem to help ensure it.

