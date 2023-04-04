How ChatGPT, other AI tools are stepping into multiple mediums and how is it beneficial for you

AI indeed has made our lives easy and has saved our time and energy by stepping into multiple mediums like editing, copywriting, art, etc. With the help of different AI tools, you can do a lot of things and save time and energy.

AI has not only helped in completing a task with full efficiency but has also given a lot of accurate results. From solving simple math problems to solving big problems, AI has become a prominent medium for humans.

For instance, Muse.ai is a very simple video editor which allows you to create and edit your videos and audio by monetising videos with ads and licenses. Another on the list is Magisto, an easy and fast AI video editing platform that comes with an analytics tool that helps you in keeping a track of your video analytics. You can use their platform for creating YouTube videos, promos, etc. Video editing AI tools have been a bane for aspiring filmmakers and big companies who look forward to completing their work in a limited time.

If you own a business or want to start your venture then AI has a lot of suggestions and ideas for you which might help you in saving your time. StarTree AI, analytics solutions is an AI platform that helps in getting real-time and actionable insights for business and in empowering and informing decisions. Another AI business platform is Jasper which helps in getting the best writing assistance.

If you are a working professional and want to get your work done and save time then the ChatGPT AI tool is for you. This AI tool will give you the quality content you want and will also save a lot of time.

From businesses to freelancers to working professionals, AI has helped in every sector by saving time and giving quality content. By stepping into more mediums, AI has benefited a lot of people.