How Apple’s new HomePod Gen 2 is different from the original HomePod: Every spec, feature compared

In a surprise reveal, Apple “silently” launched the second-generation HomePod smart speaker globally, India included, last night. The original HomePod had a bit of a rocky journey. It was announced globally in 2017 but Apple was able to ship it only in 2018. Even when it was finally available, it was criticised for its not-so-smart Siri smarts (and praised for its sound quality) and strict ecosystem lock-in limitations.

Its India launch was even more complicated. Apple’s first smart speaker was launched in India after a two-year wait – in 2020. But the delay meant, it was sold in the country at a slightly lower price than global, albeit very briefly. The HomePod was officially discontinued the next year, in 2021.

The new HomePod is in many ways, similar to the old HomePod, right from how it works to what it can and can’t do. There’s still no Bluetooth and audio line-in. Oddly—but not to anyone’s surprise— enough, you can’t pair the new HomePod with the older model for stereo output (for that you’ll need two same-gen HomePods). It looks very familiar, too. But there are some new capabilities worth talking about and a new asking price, too, which is quite aggressive if you’re in the US for instance. Not so much in India, though.

Here’s how the new HomePod (Gen 2) compares to the original purely in terms of feature set: