Hiring is changing in the era of vibe coding, as far as AI startups are concerned. Unlike the process from yesteryears, hiring in the tech sector is no longer about how impressive your resume is. In fact, according to three startup founders, only those candidates stand a chance who demonstrate genuine curiosity about AI, high adaptability with the evolving workplace dynamics, and the willingness to embrace the latest AI tools for working smartly.

According to an account of three startup CEOs shared by Business Insider, the hiring process has changed drastically. Traditional credentials are taking a backseat to how well candidates can evolve alongside technology. In essence, you need to show how actively you can evolve in your job profile.

AI-curious people preferred over basic skills

In the account, the co-founder and CEO of Glean (an AI-powered enterprise search and workplace productivity platform), Arvind Jain, says his company thinks carefully before making a new hire. “We always ask whether AI could fill that role first,” Jain explained. When hiring, he stated that one of the key things they look for is “a person who’s curious and who has started to use AI in their personal lives or in their previous job.”

Other CEOs echo this shift. They state how the ideal candidates must be self-driven, flexible, and comfortable operating in ambiguous environments with minimal structure. In startups, roles evolve quickly, and employees often need to tackle new problems daily without professional guidance.

CEOs noted they actively test whether applicants turn to AI tools instinctively when facing complex challenges during interviews. Candidates who show proactive use of AI, and not just technical expertise, signal that they can thrive in the industry even as the technology advances.

Adaptability has become a critical trait too. “People who come here need to be OK with uncertainty, be self-driven, adaptable, flexible, willing to do new things, and solve new problems without too much guidance or structure,” one CEO highlighted.

So what does it take to stand out in the AI age?

The message from AI startup leaders is clear – technical skills can be acquired, but genuine excitement for AI and a growth-oriented mindset are harder to find. Candidates who experiment with AI tools in their personal or professional lives, demonstrate critical thinking capabilities alongside AI usage. They also show enthusiasm for rapid change, which has a significant advantage.

The change in hiring reflects the trends of the industry, where leaders and CEOs are always encouraging employees to embrace AI rather than oppose it. As many have stated, AI should be used to augment the capabilities of a human being and not replace them for automation. As AI capabilities continue to improve, the most valuable employees are those who can leverage the technology effectively to remain agile.