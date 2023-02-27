How a thief exploited Apple iPhone’s security feature to rob user of around Rs 8 lakh

Apple places a great emphasis on privacy and security. This is reflected in many of its products and services. One such feature is the passcode. It is a security feature used to protect the device from unauthorised access. It is four or a six-digit code that is required to unlock the iPhone’s and access its content. While Apple on its support page says that setting a passcode is the “most important thing you can do to safeguard your device,” Reyhan Ayas, a 31-year-old senior economist, may not agree so much.

Ayas who owned iPhone 13 Pro Max was leaving a bar when a man whom she had just met snatched her iPhone and ran away with it. Within minutes, the thief had access to her Apple account and drained $10,000 (roughly Rs 820,000) from her bank account, reports Wall Street Journal. Ayas could no longer access her Apple account or the data linked to the account which included her photos and contact list.

Ayas is not alone. The same news report suggests Police stations across the country are receiving reports of similar incidents. The technique used by thieves is simple: they watch iPhone owners enter their passcodes, and then steal their phones, giving them access to all the private and sensitive data of user stored on their iPhone. This includes data such as photos, contacts, notes, and even financial information saved on the phone.

An Apple spokesperson responding to the report said that “security researchers agree that iPhone is the most secure consumer mobile device, and we work tirelessly every day to protect all our users from new and emerging threats.”

“We sympathize with users who have had this experience and we take all attacks on our users very seriously, no matter how rare,” the spokesperson added. “We will continue to advance the protections to help keep user accounts secure.”

While Apple has not given suggested any fix to this problem, we advise iPhone users to take extra measures to protect their devices and data. It is recommended to use strong, unique passcodes and enable two-factor authentication to add an added blanket of security. Additionally, users should be cautious about using their phones in public places.