Honor 90 India price leaks ahead of launch, here’s how much it may cost you

The Honor 90, a new flagship smartphone from Honor, is expected to be launched in India sometime in September. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has revealed the smartphone’s expected price in the country.

According to a report by The Mobile Indian, the Honor 90 is expected to be priced around Rs 35,000 in India. This would put it in direct competition with other flagship smartphones such as the OnePlus 11R, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro, and the Nothing Phone 2.

Honor 90 was launched in China in May. The smartphone features a quad-curved display, a sleek design and 3840Hz Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming technology that reduces the effect of screen flickering on eyes. The highlight of the smartphone is the 200MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor that supports 16-in-1 pixel binning. The main camera is assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth camera. On front, it offers a 50MP selfie camera.

The Honor 90 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It features a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Honor 90 also comes with a 5000mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging. It runs on Android 13 with MagicOS 7.1 on top. The smartphone is expected to arrive in range of colours including Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, and Peacock Blue.

The Honor 90 is a significant smartphone for the brand, as it marks its re-entry into the Indian market after a long hiatus. Huawei sold Honor in November 2020 to buyers to ensure Honor’s survival. The US tightened restrictions on the company’s ability to buy key components for the device which impacted its overall smartphone business. The sell off enabled Honor to regain access to these components. Honor launched its first smartphone Honor V40 in January followed by Honor 50 in June after separation from Huawei.

