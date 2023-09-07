Honor 90 5G India launch date has been confirmed. The Honor 90, which is former Huawei spin-off Honor’s comeback vehicle to India, will launch on September 14, 2023. This is Honor’s first smartphone in India in over three years. The comeback, as we have reported earlier, is fashioned by HonorTech, a joint venture led by former Realme chief executive officer Madhav Sheth and banking on the sales and distribution expertise of Noida-based PSAV Global. The phone will be sold exclusively on e-commerce website Amazon.

The Honor 90’s dedicated product listing on the e-portal has revealed its full design core specs ahead of D-day. The model coming to India seems to have the same hardware as the one sold in China and so, one of its big USPs would be its 1.5K resolution quad-curved floating display with 5-fold eye protection.

HonorTech claims the Honor 90 5G’s panel supports 3,840Hz risk-free dimming which appears to be the highest in the industry at the time of writing. Brands like Realme have been pushing the boundaries as far as making smartphone displays more adapt to eye-care, but the Honor 90’s quoted numbers take things to an all-new level. What those numbers mean is that the phone’s display would be virtually flicker-free, especially at lower brightness (and low ambient lighting), leading to more comfortable and strain-free experience. Speaking of which, the Honor 90’s display can top 1,600nits.

The other big highlight of the Honor 90 5G is the camera setup. The phone comes with a 200-megapixel main camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel camera for selfies.

Elsewhere, HonorTech has confirmed that the Honor 90 will ship with MagicOS 7.1 software based on Android 13 with a seemingly clean and bloat-free user experience— but we’ll see.

Honor 90 is an important phone for both Honor and HonorTech. Before the US sanctions took the better of the company, Honor was revered for its premium design and high-end feature set made available at accessible prices. Something similar will be expected from the Honor 90 as well. Online reports peg the Honor 90 5G price in India to be set around Rs 35,000 which if true would mean it would land smack in the middle of stiff competition from OnePlus to Realme and Samsung. Watch this space for more details on Honor’s 90 5G including launch coverage and full review.

