Honor 90 5G launch: Honor smartphones make India comeback after almost three years; check full details

Honor just made a comeback to India after a three-year-long hiatus with the launch of Honor 90 5G. The newly launched phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, a 200MP primary lens on the rear and houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

It comes as a mid-budget smartphone and likely falls in the array of phones priced between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. Let’s talk about the phone’s specifications now.

Honor 90 5G: Specifications, Features

It sports a 6.7” AMOLED display which has a resolution of 1200 x 2664 pixels, and supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. It also gets 3,840Hz PWM dimming feature intended to protect eyes, as per the brand.

In terms of camera, the phone gets a 200MP primary lens on the rear, alongside 12MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth lens. For selfies and video chats, there’s a 50MP on the front.

Under the hood, it houses the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset with Adreno 644 GPU, combined with upto 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging support. It boots up to Android 13-based custom skin Magic OS 7.1.

Honor 90 5G: Price, availability

Honor 90 5G comes in three colours: Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black.

It starts at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version, and goes up to Rs 39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.

For those who buy it early, an Honor Buds worth Rs 5,000 comes free. Moreover, there are also bank and exchange offers. Honor 90 5G will be available for everyone to buy on September 18, 12 PM on Amazon India.