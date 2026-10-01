The only Apple products you can buy for a smart home setup are the HomePod and HomePod Mini – two devices that represent Apple’s vision of the smart speaker. The Home app on the iPhone and iPad has been the only source of controlling your smart devices – there’s nothing in between from Apple, like Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub. There’s no device that acts as a central command centre for households.

That is about to change by October 13, when Apple possibly reveals its “next big thing.”

According to Bloomberg, Apple is set to launch its long-rumoured smart home display, possibly dubbed the HomePad, on October 13. The long-delayed release of this gadget marks the second major product expansion under CEO John Ternus and serves as Apple’s most aggressive push into smart home computing to date.

Hence, here is everything industry insiders have revealed about Apple’s newest ecosystem anchor.

Design: Nostalgia of the iMac G4

Rather than taking the route of a standard digital frame, Apple is looking back into its design archive. Supply chain sources indicate the tabletop unit features a 6-inch display resting atop a weighted, hemispherical speaker base – a silhouette directly inspired by the iconic iMac G4.

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Two physical configurations are reportedly planned:

Tabletop model: Integrates a built-in speaker into a rounded base, functioning as a hybrid HomePod and visual control deck.

Wall-mounted variant: A streamlined panel designed for magnetic or bracket wall mounting to serve as a central home panel.

Software and ecosystem integration

The device (internally codenamed J490) runs a hybrid operating system that merges functional elements from iOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Siri AI Core: The hub centres entirely around an updated, conversational Siri engine capable of controlling HomeKit and Matter accessories, displaying glanceable widgets, and orchestrating multi-room media.

Companion launches: The October 13 debut is expected to be accompanied by a refreshed HomePod mini (offering new colour options) and an upgraded Apple TV 4K built to support advanced Siri AI capabilities natively.

What else do we know about the HomePad

The new HomePad is said to be built around a compact 6-inch touchscreen designed to serve as an intuitive command panel for the entire household. To accommodate different living spaces, Apple has engineered two distinct physical form factors – a tabletop edition featuring a hemispherical speaker base, alongside a dedicated wall-mountable option.

The entire experience is provided by a newly tailored hybrid operating system blending visual elements from iOS, tvOS, and watchOS, all driven by next-generation Siri AI capabilities. With an official debut slated for October 13, the device marks a major strategic expansion for Apple’s hardware lineup.