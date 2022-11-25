Homegrown brand Lava launches budget Blaze NXT phone with glass back, Helio G37 chip for under Rs 10,000



Lava has launched the Lava Blaze NXT smartphone in India. The smartphone is a successor to the Lava Blaze which launched earlier this year. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display and MediaTek Helio G37 chip. Lava Blaze NXT comes priced at Rs 9,299.



Lava Blaze NXT: Price, availability



A microsite which has gone live on Amazon confirms that the smartphone comes with a sole variant of 4GB RAM + 64 GB which is priced at Rs 9,299.



Amazon also lists that the Lava Blaze NXT comes in two colour options- red and blue.



Blaze NXT will be available across Lava’s retail network starting from today. The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon and Lava’s e-store starting December 2.

Lava Blaze NXT: Specifications, features



The all-new Lava Blaze NXT has a 6.5-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution.



Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G37 chip which comes coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.



For optics, the Lava Blaze NXT comes with a 13 MP rear triple camera setup. On the front, there is an 8 MP selfie camera.



Powering the smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery which the company claims can keep the phone charged all day. It also comes with Type-C charging. The company further claims that the Lava Blaze NXT will provide 32 hours of talk time, 26 days of standby time and 580 min of YouTube playback time.



Additionally, the device comes with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. The company has mentioned on its website that it will provide free service at home facility on buying the phone.

