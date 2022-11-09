Hey Samsung, the first foldable iPhone is here, but it’s not made by Apple

Contrary to various reports that suggest Apple’s foldable device could take some time, an Apple fan decided to cut short this waiting period and present to the world his first foldable iPhone dubbed iPhone V.

A Chinese YouTuber named Rock, on his YouTube channel called Technological Aesthetics which has more than 70,000 followers, has shared a video talking about his latest development of a foldable iPhone. He starts the video by talking about all the major smartphone companies that have launched foldable phones and how Apple is yet to launch one. He says that made him take things into his own hands and develop a foldable iPhone.

He has even made an official-looking teaser video of the new iPhone V calling it the “brand new iPhone” supercharged by an A16 processor. While Apple is yet to announce 5G support for iPhones, Rock’s foldable iPhone is advertised to deliver “Ultrafast 5G”, feature a “ceramic shield”, and a “12MP wide front camera.”

Describing his journey of developing a foldable iPhone, Rock says that the first and foremost challenge he and his team faced in building such a bendable iPhone was to find a suitable foldable screen.

The latest iPhone’s screen is made of six layers and separation of each layer is time-consuming as well as tough as each has to be separated to ensure that the functioning of any layer does not stop.

The biggest challenge for Rock and his team was to develop a bendable foldable screen without “destroying the screen.” After several trials and experimenting with screens of both Apple and Samsung, Rock’s team ultimately settled with the Moto Razr’s display to build their bendable iPhone. More than 37 iPhone displays were exhausted in this process.

The end result of the project is an iPhone V that has a Motherboard and all the other internal components of the iPhone X and a chassis of the Moto Razr. The phone bends in half and is seen successfully running iOS.

You can watch the video here.

