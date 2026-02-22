Samsung is taking a bold new step towards a multi-AI agent ecosystem on its Galaxy smart devices. As part of a major expansion of its Galaxy AI platform, the company is introducing Perplexity AI as an additional AI agent on upcoming flagship Galaxy devices. The move showcases Samsung’s aim to bring an open, integrated, multi-agent AI ecosystem that prioritises user choice, flexibility, and seamless everyday interactions.

Based on internal Samsung research, it was revealed that nearly eight in 10 users rely on more than two AI agents for tasks like search, productivity, reminders, and content creation. To address this, Samsung’s Galaxy AI shifts from a single-assistant model to an orchestrator that coordinates multiple specialised AI agents at the operating system level. Samsung says that this enables contextual, background processing across apps, reducing the need to switch interfaces or repeat commands.

Perplexity joins Galaxy AI as a dedicated AI agent

Perplexity AI, the conversational search engine known for real-time, cited answers, will become a native AI agent within the Galaxy environment. Users can activate it via the dedicated wake phrase “Hey Plex” or by pressing and holding the side button (power button) for quick access.

The integration goes beyond surface-level access. Perplexity will be deeply embedded in core Samsung apps, including Samsung Notes, Clock, Gallery, Reminder, and Calendar, as well as select third-party apps. This allows for smoother multi-step workflows, such as researching information, saving notes, setting reminders, organising schedules, or pulling context from photos and calendars without manual handoffs.

Samsung highlighted that this system-level approach ensures a cohesive experience, curating partner services like Perplexity while maintaining seamless integration across the device.

Samsung shifting towards open AI ecosystems

The announcement positions Galaxy AI as a flexible platform that supports multiple AI agents, contrasting with more closed ecosystems like Apple’s Siri-centric approach or Google’s heavy reliance on Gemini. By embracing partners like Perplexity, Samsung aims to deliver richer, more natural AI experiences that adapt to diverse user needs.

Specific device models and exact rollout timelines were not detailed in the announcement, but Samsung promised further information on supported devices and availability at a later date. Reports and leaks strongly suggest the feature will debut with the Galaxy S26 series launching at the February 2026 Galaxy Unpacked event, running on One UI 8.5 or a similar update, with potential backporting to older flagships.